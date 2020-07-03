In lieu of the traditional Black and White Soiree, The Advocates took a different, far more colorful approach to fundraising this year. For two weeks in June, the nonprofit hung vibrant ribbons in Ketchum’s Memorial Park. Each color of ribbon represented a different donation bracket, with the 173 total ribbons representing more $256,000 in donations to The Advocates. Between the ribbons and raffle tickets, 235 people donated. “We are thrilled that we have been able to exceed our budget goals for this campaign and expand the number of community members who have participated,” said Development Director Shannon Nichols. “This has been a difficult time for everyone, but victims of abuse are really suffering. Because of the community support we will continue to offer 24-hour safety and support to anyone who needs The Advocates’ help.”
