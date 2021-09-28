Hailey Mayor Martha Burke, right, set aside a few minutes during Monday’s City Council meeting to honor Hailey Police Chief Steve England, left, for 20 years of service with the city.
“You have served your city, your community and your neighbors with stellar dedication. We are enormously grateful,” Burke said.
After a prod from the audience for an acceptance speech, England relented.
“OK, a small one,” he said. “On a serious note, serving Hailey has been an honor, and I hope to continue to do it well. I’m always learning more from constituents.”
England, now going on his 24th year in law enforcement, has held “just about every position” the Hailey Police Department has to offer, from school resource officer to chief, he said. He stepped into his role in 2020 after former Chief Jeff Gunter retired amid allegations of mishandled evidence.
