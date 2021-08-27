21-08-27 Hawk John Boydston_Big@.jpg
Photo courtesy of John Boydston

Wildlife photographer John Boydston captured this red-tailed hawk scanning Bald Mountain for a tasty morsel on Sunday. The bird is likely a juvenile light Western morph of the species, according to local bird expert and painter Poo Wright-Pulliam. As the largest hawks in North America, red-tailed hawks typically weigh in between 2 and 4 pounds, with females on the heavier end of the spectrum. The monogamous, long-lived birds have “the most varied plumage of all raptors,” Wright-Pulliam said. They can often be seen “kiting,” or holding their wings in a fixed position, facing into the wind and turning circles in the sky without flapping. Small mammals—like Baldy’s robust population of golden-mantled ground squirrels—make up the vast majority of their diet.

Load comments