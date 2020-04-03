April Fools
Express photo by Willy Cook

Amid all the doom and gloom of the COVID-19 era, one prankster kept April Fools’ Day circled on his calendar. Ketchum citizens—at least those who left their homes—woke up on Wednesday morning to find dozens these fake satellite dishes peppering the city.  Each one is emblazoned with a slogan aimed at taking the stuffing out of the 5G debate that swarmed city council agendas before the pandemic arrived.

