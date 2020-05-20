The celebration for 220 Wood River High School seniors in the Class of 2020 begins with a Celebration of Seniors video and Parade of Seniors driving parade through Hailey and Bellevue on Thursday, May 21. Cap and gowns are not required, since it is not the actual graduation ceremony.
Seniors should report to the high school back parking lot at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. The airing of the Celebration of Seniors via Facebook video which includes messages from senior-class leadership will be at 6:30 p.m. Student cars may be decorated for the 7 p.m. Parade of Seniors, complete with police escort.
The parade begins at the high school, continues up to Quigley Rd. and around the middle school via 2nd and 1st Avenues to McKercher Blvd. and back through Deerfield and Foxmoor. It continues all the way along Woodside Blvd. to meet S.H. 75 near Syringa Mountain School. The parade moves down the highway into Bellevue, turning at Spruce and passing Bellevue Elementary before ending at O’Donnell Park.
The Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2020 is planned for Saturday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Phil Homer Stadium in Hailey. Students will arrive by 10 a.m. Guidelines set by the Governor’s Plan for Reopening that regulate large gatherings will determine protocols for those attending.
Valedictorian is Zoe Simon. Salutatorian is Aidan Burchmore. Here are details about the two outstanding top students, followed by the rest of the Class of 2020 with their post-graduate plans where available, and, also, their future plans submitted by each student.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020! As a note about student plans this year, some colleges changed their decision deadlines to June 1, rather than May 1. Because of this, some students are still deciding their post-high school plans. In this announcement, they are marked as “undecided.” There could be changes to some students’ plans, but the information below was current as of the deadline to submit to the Mountain Express.
Sincere congrats to all the graduates. I so enjoyed seeing your pictures and reading about your future plans, some with a touch of humor. I hope you all fulfill your dreams, reach for the stars and stay healthy and happy. You had the good fortune to grow up in the WRV. Wherever your life takes you, remember our mountains, our community, and return often.
