Things looked different this year, with graduates keeping their distance and families confined to designated seating areas, but the Wood River High School graduation proceeded nonetheless on Saturday, June 20. Members of the Class of 2020 flung their hats in the air in celebration, with the scoreboard at Homer Field sporting 20s in their honor. Express photographer Roland Lane attended Saturday’s ceremony, compiling an extensive gallery. Visit mtexpress.com today to view more photos of the WRHS Class of 2020, as well as other graduation ceremonies, as they take the next step towards a hopeful future.

Load comments