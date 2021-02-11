Stanley's 11th annual Winterfest—the 60-odd-person town's hallmark seasonal celebration—begins Friday, Feb. 12, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 14.
In accordance to state COVID-19 rules, festival organizers have implemented several new precautions, including social distancing, face coverings for those who cannot engage in social distancing, and heightened sanitation.
Other than that, though, most of the cornerstone events will go ahead with some slight restructuring. The Fat Bike Fondo, Kids' Concert, Ski Plane Fly-in, Howlin' Wolf Raft Ride, Outhouse Race and the Wild 'n' Woolley Drag Race are set for Saturday. Skijoring and the K9 Keg Pull will take place Sunday.
There's plenty to do for participants and spectators alike, as well as live music and various food and drink options.
Visit stanleywinterfest.com for complete information on this year's festivities.
