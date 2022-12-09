Santa ushered in the holiday season with a grand entrance on Wednesday, rolling into Ketchum's annual Christmas tree lighting aboard a flashing fire truck. Once in Town Square, he held an impromptu press conference for local children alongside Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw. How does he cover the earth in one night? How does he fit down the chimney? And how does he get into homes without one? The answer, Claus said, comes down to one word: "Magic."
