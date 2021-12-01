2021 First Chair
Express photo by Willy Cook

The group of Otto Olson, left, Steve Roth, Spencer Gaudreau and Parker Ridge barely waited until the clock ticked over to Thanksgiving to get in line for Sun Valley’s opening day on Nov. 26. Together, they arrived at River Run around 1:50 a.m.--more than an hour before the snowcats made their early morning rounds, and seven hours before the lift was scheduled to spin. Their reward? The first ride up—and first run down—Bald Mountain of the 2021-22 ski season. For Olson, the wait was worth it. “It’s my senior year,” the Wood River High School student told the Express. “I really wanted the first chair.” Express photo by Willy Cook

