First Chair

Tillie Babcock, left, Erik Babcock, Lily Enos and Bryce Foster snag the first chair of the season on Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain, Nov. 24, 2022.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Tillie Babcock, left, Erik Babcock, Lily Enos and Bryce Foster share the first chair of the season on Sun Valley's Bald Mountain on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2022. To earn the honors, the group got to River Run the night before, setting up camp around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Baldy had 26 trails open on Tuesday afternoon, with more on the way. Warm Springs is scheduled to fire up its season on Wednesday—the earliest it has opened in decades, according to the resort. For more photos from opening weekend, see Page 16. 

