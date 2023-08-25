A sisterhood of cities
Express photo by Roland Lane

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw (second from right) and former Ketchum Mayor Jerry Seiffert (far left) welcomed 10 visitors from Ketchum’s “sister city” of Tegernsee, Germany, at Ketchum City Hall on Friday. Since 1985, groups of eight to 10 students from Tegernsee in the Bavarian Alps of Germany have visited the Wood River Valley about every three years—and vice-versa. The towns share many similarities and challenges, according to Christine Zierer (third from right), president of Tegernsee’s Sister Cities program. Both are ski resort towns, to start, and “home prices are really high,” Zierer said. “Same size, same kind of vibe—but they trump us with a lake, and a little more water and greenery,” Bradshaw added. University student Franzi (second from left), a chaperone, said hiking and swimming at Redfish Lake is usually a highlight for the students, but the lifelong bonds with host families keep them coming back. She herself came to the Valley in 2009 for the three-week exchange program and returned two years later for a full year at Wood River High School. “I was nearly failing English back then and started to get a feeling for the language, and I was then a solid B after,” she said. “Also, I got so close with my host family that they are basically my extended family. I went to my (host) sister’s wedding this April.” The students pictured here are wearing traditional southern Bavarian clothes, including lederhosen (boys) and dirndls (girls).

ejones@mtexpress.com

