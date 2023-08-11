Book Block Party

Kids writing “one true sentence” in a replica of Ernest Hemingway’s typewriter at the Wood River Museum of History and Culture

 Courtesy photo

Celebrate the end of summer during The Community Library’s annual open house with free fun for the whole family from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Join “Book Around the Block!” for literacy, history, shopping, community, and fun with a theme: “We all make history.”

“We love having our annual open house. It’s our chance to give something really special to the whole community in one big celebration. This year we’re thrilled that the new Wood River Museum of History and Culture is a big part of the celebration,” said Director of Philanthropy Carter Hedberg. “The Community Library Association is 68 years old and going strong. ‘Book Around the Block!’ is a way to explore all aspects of the organization ... and enjoy fun, free food, and festivities.”

Endless stories to tell at new Wood River Museum of History and Culture

Regional History Librarian Kelley Moulton showcases the “Cabinet of Wonders” exhibit at the Wood River Museum of History and Culture on Tuesday, July 11.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments