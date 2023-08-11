Celebrate the end of summer during The Community Library’s annual open house with free fun for the whole family from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15.
Join “Book Around the Block!” for literacy, history, shopping, community, and fun with a theme: “We all make history.”
“We love having our annual open house. It’s our chance to give something really special to the whole community in one big celebration. This year we’re thrilled that the new Wood River Museum of History and Culture is a big part of the celebration,” said Director of Philanthropy Carter Hedberg. “The Community Library Association is 68 years old and going strong. ‘Book Around the Block!’ is a way to explore all aspects of the organization ... and enjoy fun, free food, and festivities.”
Activities include:
Sun Valley Celebrity Scavenger Hunt: Scour the library, Wood River Museum, and Gold Mine Stores for fun facts and special items. Everyone gets a prize.
Children’s Fun: Musical Book Walk, craft table, bubble machine, straws and connectors, and the Bloom Truck bookmobile.
Wood River Museum: Peruse the interactive exhibits, take a photo on an old ski lift chair, explore the Cabinet of Wonders to see if you can find all 25 hidden artifacts.
Lawn Games: Test your skill at hula hooping and corn hole on the lawn by the Children’s Library entrance. Join the Dizzy Hips Hula-hoop Show at 5 p.m. on the Cimino Plaza.
Read Out: “How in the World Did You Get to Sun Valley?” Join local authors and notables for story sharing in the Library’s Tree House. Add your voice with a short piece of your own. Enter your name to share your story (up to three minutes) of how you (or your ancestors) first came to the Wood River Valley.
Museum Reads: The Wood River Museum is illuminated in a special collection of books curated by its librarians. Check out a book and pick up a free bookmark and recommended reading list in the Library Foyer.
Time Warp Photo Booth: Have your picture taken at a “green screen” of the historic Gold Mine thrift store (which was once The Community Library) with library cofounder Anita Gray (1955).
Book Giveaway: Add to your own library with select titles from our overflow collection on the library’s veranda.
Music on the Lawn: “Music that Made History” with D.J. Blind Willie.
Bites and beverages: Free treats for kids and adults from Sun Valley Company.
Taco Truck: Free tacos from Taqueria al Pastor.
Drinks: Non-alcoholic margaritas, wine and beer from Garden Bar. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In