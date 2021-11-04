Carol Nie is succeeding founder Tim Wolf as president of the Ketchum-based Spur Community Foundation, the nonprofit announced this week.
The Spur board of directors elected Nie its president at its regular meeting on Oct. 20, following Wolff’s decision to step down from the position. Wolff had served as chairman of the board since the organization was founded in 2016. He will remain an involved member of the board, leading its development committee and heading up the organization’s efforts to address the local workforce housing shortage.
Nie praised Spur’s recent achievements in the Wood River Valley.
“Spur has significantly increased inspired philanthropy from full-time and part-time donors in our valley, and its ability to be nimble in responding to crises facing our community—such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of affordable and workforce housing—is and will continue to be of great and increasing value to the valley,” Nie said. “Thank you to Spur’s founder, Tim Wolff, and executive director, Sally Gillespie, for their inspiration and leadership.”
Spur was founded in five years ago to “inspire effective philanthropy for the Wood River Valley.” Since its founding, the organization has disbursed $4.5 million. The nonprofit also provides ongoing nonprofit assessments, nonprofit consulting services and annual coaching programs for local nonprofit executive directors and board chairs.
“I am honored to lead this amazing organization, which in only five years has had a significant impact on the progress, capacity, and effectiveness of our not-for-profit community in the Wood River Valley,” Nie said.
Nie has served as a member of Spur’s board of directors since 2016 and is chairwoman of the foundation’s grants committee, which handles the organization’s discretionary granting decisions.
Nie was a founding member of the Wood River Women’s Foundation, served as board chair of the Sun Valley Music Festival for eight years, founded the Festival Music Institute, and was instrumental in the development of the Sun Valley Pavilion.
She is currently a board member of Opera Idaho, an advisory board member of the Sun Valley Museum of Art, and a board member of the Idaho Chapter of the International Women’s Forum. She received her undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis and her MBA. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
“It’s been thrilling to witness Spur’s evolution over the past five years, and I can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds under Carol’s direction,” Wolff said. “With her leadership experience, deep ties to the community, and passion for philanthropy, Carol is an incredible asset to this organization and to this valley.”
For more information go to spurfoundation.org ￼
