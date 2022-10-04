Carey's Top Cats
Courtesy photo

The Carey School honored its Homecoming Royalty during halftime of the Panthers football game on Friday, Sept. 30. This year’s cohort consists of Senior King Jeff Van Beek (back row); Senior Queen Berenice Vargas (second row, blue dress); Sophomore Princess Judith Ruiz (second row, maroon dress); Freshman Princess Kora Parke (front row, pink dress); and Junior Princess Reese Hill (front row, maroon dress).

