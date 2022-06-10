Members of 5B Realtors for Veterans help U.S. Air Force veterans Brian Williams, far left, and his wife Pat, center in blue, clean up their yard on Thursday in Hailey. The couple, who are now retired, had served in the military since the 1960s. During that time, Brian Williams earned four distinguished Flying Cross Medals and 15 Air Medals, according to the Realtor group. 5B Realtors for Veterans is a subgroup under the umbrella of Sun Valley Realtors Give, a local charitable foundation. Throughout the year, 5B members donate time to help out those who served, among other projects. Besides helping veterans, the Realtors group runs and funds community programs throughout the year, like its annual holiday basket drive and scholarship fund for high school seniors.
