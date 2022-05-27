Capping it Off

Seniors from Wood River High School took their graduation gear for a test drive on Thursday, May 26, when members of the Class of 2022 visited their old elementary schools. Meg Keating, center, and Max Albright led the line at Hemingway, where they were greeted by students as young as the Class of 2034.
Wood River High School will hold its annual graduation ceremony Friday, May 27, in Phil Homer stadium at the Hailey school. The event will begin at 4 p.m., with the gates opening at 3 p.m.
The ceremony will be streamed live on the Wood River High School Facebook page. For more information on how to attend—or, simply, how to watch the feed—go online to www.mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In