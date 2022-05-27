Capping it Off

Meg Keating, center, and Max Albright lead a line of Wood River High School seniors through Hemingway STEAM School on May 26, one day before graduation. Members of the graduating class returned to their old elementary schools throughout the district. 

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Seniors from Wood River High School took their graduation gear for a test drive on Thursday, May 26, when members of the Class of 2022 visited their old elementary schools. Meg Keating, center, and Max Albright led the line at Hemingway, where they were greeted by students as young as the Class of 2034. 

Wood River High School will hold its annual graduation ceremony Friday, May 27, in Phil Homer stadium at the Hailey school. The event will begin at 4 p.m., with the gates opening at 3 p.m.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the Wood River High School Facebook page. For more information on how to attend—or, simply, how to watch the feed—go online to www.mtexpress.com.

Wood River seniors to graduate Friday

Wood River High School seniors Bel Clayton, center, Yohan Bravo, left, and Lena Gardner, right, return to the Ernest Hemingway STEAM School to revisit their elementary years on the eve of graduation.
