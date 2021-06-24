The Wood River Trails Coalition is teaming up with the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association to build new trails for campers and families at Camp Rainbow Gold’s new Camas County campus.
“Camp Rainbow Gold’s mission is to provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families, and the new trails are designed to be accessible trails for their campers,” the camp said in a statement.
The project is underway and moving quickly with a Boise-based builder doing the major work. The nonprofit Trails Coalition is recruiting volunteers to hand-finish the trails this weekend: Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27.
Volunteers will be hand-finishing 4 miles of freshly built trail.
“This will be a great opportunity to learn about how trails are designed and built,” said Sara Gress, executive director of the Wood River Trails Coalition.
To reserve a spot for the weekend, click here or contact Trails Coalition Volunteer Coordinator Kya Goldschlager at kgold@woodrivertrailscoalition.org.
