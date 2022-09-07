Camp Rainbow Gold will benefit from a Scentsy “Rock-a-Thon” Friday when more than 1,000 volunteers will keep 70 rocking chairs in motion for 12 straight hours—8 a.m. to 8 p.m.—on Eagle Road in Meridian. The event aims to raise money and awareness to help Camp Rainbow Gold build a medical camp to serve its children’s cancer camps and other nonprofits.
The event isn’t limited to the chairs lining Eagle Road. There will be a fleet of food trucks on site for the event, with a portion of sales going to Camp Rainbow Gold. Once the chairs stop rocking at 8 p.m., the community party kicks in with live music, a check presentation at 8:45 p.m., followed by fireworks.
“We are in awe of all the work Scentsy does to support our community and to be the recipient of this year’s Rock-a-Thon is a huge gift for us as we spearhead the building of this much needed medical camp,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, Camp Rainbow Gold’s CEO and Executive Director. “We are working to ensure every child, no matter the diagnosis or disability, gets the chance to be a kid; to play outside, explore Idaho, and be with peers at camp.”
