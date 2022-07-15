Brotherly Love
Express photo by Roland Lane

Cellist Joe Kwon gets into rhythm with The Avett Brothers at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Wednesday, July 13. The string-driven eight-piece act brought their folk- and bluegrass-infused brand of rock to the Sun Valley Pavilion this week as part of the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Summer Concert Series. The Avetts were the middle show of the three part series. Lyle Lovett and Chris Isaak opened the series on June 30, and The Record Company wraps the run at River Run Lodge on Thursday, Aug. 11. Express photo by Roland Lane

