2022 Tour de Force
Roland Lane

The Sun Valley Tour de Force took over state Highway 75 Saturday, with super cars and enthusiastic drivers opening up the throttle on Phantom Hill—including Ted Taormina and his 1966 Shelby Daytona, seen here with the Boulder Mountains looking on. Taormina topped out at 168.53 mph—fast, but not quite the 221.67 mph hit by Rolf Hirschman in his 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo. The event, which raises money for The Hunger Coalition, "far surpassed the fundraising success of all previous years," said co-founder Whitney Werth Slade. "The weekend was incredible!" she said.

