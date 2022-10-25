The Blaine Historical Museum is hosting an event Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the region’s mountaineering history.
The featured speaker will be Ray Brooks, an acclaimed climber who will speak on the mountain climbing history of Blaine County.
Brooks was born and raised in Ketchum and is the founder of the legendary Decker Flat Climbing and Frisbee Club. Members of the club worked on the restoration of the Pioneer Cabin and painted the iconic words onto the roof of the cabin “The higher you get, the higher you get”.
Ray became a climbing force in the Sawtooths in the 1970s and has contributed a series of articles on his climbing experiences in the Sawtooths. Along with his good friend, Gordon Williams, he had created The Decker Flat Climbing and Frisbee Club as an informal group of friends that had a passion for climbing.
“One short afternoon Williams taught me and his younger brother the important aspects of climbing” Brooks said. “We never met or had dues, but in order to be in the club you had to climb with another member of the club, qualifications were very basic.”
Eventually the club gained more attention after continued climbs, and the club began to transform.
“We climbed Mount Regan and encountered a registration form, but at the end of the climb we made ‘Decker Flat Climbing and Frisbee Club,’” Brooks said.
The club would have likely vanished had Williams not decided they would restore Pioneer Cabin. With donations and helicopter time, they put on a new roof, among other repairs. The final flourish was adding the adage “The higher you get, the higher you get.” It gained the club national notoriety.
Brooks and Williams took several photos of the members of the club, the climbs and most importantly the scenic views that had brought the club together in the first place. These photos have been converted to digital images and will be on display at the exhibit. ￼
