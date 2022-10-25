Ray Brooks on Mt. Heyburn

Ray Brooks on Mt. Heyburn above Redfish Lake, 1971

 Courtesy photo from Ray Brooks

The Blaine Historical Museum is hosting an event Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the region’s mountaineering history.

The featured speaker will be Ray Brooks, an acclaimed climber who will speak on the mountain climbing history of Blaine County.

Brooks was born and raised in Ketchum and is the founder of the legendary Decker Flat Climbing and Frisbee Club. Members of the club worked on the restoration of the Pioneer Cabin and painted the iconic words onto the roof of the cabin “The higher you get, the higher you get”.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments