Don’t forget to dust off your cowboy boots and hustle over to the Blaine County Fair this weekend. The fair opened Monday and continues through Saturday Aug. 12 at the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey.
The theme for this year’s fair is “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams.” The grand marshals for the fair are Richard and Denine Simpson. The couple live in Carey and raised 10 children; they are now grandparents to 31 grandchildren. They are ranchers and farmers, and Richard Simpson worked at Carey School. They both volunteered for the fair board, were rodeo committee members and helped with their kids’ childhood activities.
Friday will feature the Beef Show at 10 a.m., the Round Robin at 2 p.m. and a Dutch Oven Cookoff from 3 — 5 p.m. Saturday is the Market Animal Sale at 9 a.m., with the Buyers Luncheon at 1 p.m.
