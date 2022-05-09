Mountain Rides will bring back the Wood River Valley’s annual Bike to School & Work Day community event this Wednesday, May 11, in partnership with the Blaine County Recreation District and over 20 participating businesses and nonprofits.
Event sponsors—including Sturtevants, PK's Bike Shop and Sun Valley Resort—will set up tent stations along the Wood River Trail and cheer on riders from 6:30-9 a.m. on Wednesday. Some booths will offer pancake and breakfast burrito breakfasts, while others will offer snacks, drinks, bike service checks, free "swag" and raffle tickets.
The morning event coincides with National Bike Month and Idaho Safe Routes to School efforts, which aim to get residents out of their motor vehicles and onto bicycles.
“We’re excited that so many of our community partners are willing to rally together again for this event," Kim MacPherson, Mountain Rides' director of community development, said in a statement. "It’s a blast to be out on the Wood River Trail with everyone."
