Unusual visitors graced Hailey last Sunday as camels, donkeys, Magi and angels brought the biblical story of the first Christmas to life. For several years now, The Life Church on River Street has put on this live performance to welcome the holiday season the the Wood River Valley. Carolers greeted the audience as they arrived and took their seats on hay bales. Then, under falling snow, narrator Dick Williams began to weave the tale. Little angels and shepherds, dressed in homemade costumes, joined Mary and Joseph as they welcomed Baby Jesus, played this year by Journey Ward. Vanessa Gibbs directed the performance, which featured homemade costumes from Lindi Lewallan and camels and donkeys provided by Camels R Fun of Idaho Falls.
featured
Bethlehem Comes To Hailey
- Express photo by Roland Lane
-
-
- 0
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Are you going anywhere for Christmas Break?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ketchum man dead following snowplow accident
- BCSD 'taking nothing for granted' amid national TikTok threat
- In Mackay, mine redevelopment puts a small town at a crossroads
- Ketchum housing initiatives start to take shape
- Silvercreek Assisted Living cited for failing to protect residents
- Ketchum crews working to clear residential streets
- Ketchum hopes to clear confusion over winter parking
- Glenn Janss sets her legacy to print with 'Memory and Destiny'
- Supporter offers $1M match for Warm Springs Ranch campaign
- Ketchum woman charged with 2nd excessive DUI
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
- Ketchum P&Z gives first nod to Tribute Hotel design (28)
- Vax proof is good business (27)
- Consider a change in your commute (27)
- Ketchum vows to not enforce federal immigration laws (19)
- 'A living nightmare': Bellevue man urges caution after dog caught in coyote trap (19)
- Local developer pitches affordable north-valley housing project (17)
- Ketchum P&Z voted to make our problems worse (15)
- In Mackay, mine redevelopment puts a small town at a crossroads (15)
- In tense meeting, Mid Valley residents plead for Ohio Gulch stoplight (13)
- Can the valley handle a population surge? (11)
- Report: Despite low violent crime rate, Blaine tops state in DUIs (11)
- Easing pressure on housing (9)
- Call on Ketchum to limit short-term rentals (9)
- Ketchum eyes plan to hire lobbyist for resort cities (9)
- Ketchum housing initiatives start to take shape (9)
- Ketchum residents challenge Bluebird Village approval (8)
- Ketchum hires community-housing consultant (8)
- We Need Steps Toward Economic Development (7)
- Ketchum leaders appoint new P&Z commissioner (6)
- Changes to Sun Valley ‘hillside ordinance’ finalized (6)
- The Chamber looks to increase 'tourist tax' flow into Hailey (6)
- Bellevue City Council approves 36,000-square-foot buildings (6)
- Stand in the place where you live (5)
- Responsible gun owners need to be heard (5)
- Ketchum leaders mixed on plan to preserve city’s character (5)
- Hailey Council OKs uncovered parking at Blaine Manor (5)
- A 'Fawn'd' Farewell (4)
- Valley People: From reptiles to man’s best friend with Dr. Karsten Fostvedt (4)
- What if you could own a share of Galena Lodge? (4)
- Involved parties quiet on future of infamous Ketchum ‘hole’ (4)
- 104-unit apartment project in Hailey clears P&Z (4)
- Friedman operations hit new highs in November (4)
- Ketchum leaders approve Bluebird Village land lease (4)
- Governor appoints legislator Muffy Davis to County Commission (4)
- Lawsuit challenges Idaho's recent wolf-trapping bill (3)
- Demand answers about wolf hunting (3)
- Ketchum hopes to clear confusion over winter parking (3)
- When will America stop letting school kids be gunned down? (3)
- County P&Z continues discussion on legality of 'tiny homes on wheels' (3)
- Hailey to leave mask order intact through holidays (2)
- State terminates ‘crisis’ health-care standards (2)
- Supply is down, prices are up, and Idahoans are worried (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk kept at ‘moderate’ (2)
- Rev. Ronald Wekerle returns to Idaho after service in Latin America and studies in Rome (2)
- Abortion debates should center on equal rights (2)
- On Baldy, the ‘sun’ also rises (2)
- Be thankful for the whole American story (2)
- For Ketchum, a step forward to preserve the past (2)
- Blaine County's COVID-19 risk level stays ‘moderate’ (2)
- It's time to talk about the airport (2)
- For local skiers, there's no place like home (2)
- Ask for help on housing (2)
- District 26 Democrats nominate 3 for Idaho House seat (2)
- Hailey leaders reappoint P&Z commissioners (1)
- Bellevue considers seeking 'resort city' status to cover tourist impacts on services (1)
- Ketchum launches housing survey (1)
- Sun Valley leaders OK changes to 'Sunshine' project (1)
- Congress is a workplace, not the WWE (1)
- 'Large' avalanches likely today, SAC says (1)
- Ketchum plans to move public recycling site (1)
- An noble 'Claus': Longtime friend remembers the man behind the red coat (1)
- History shouldn’t hammer today (1)
- County mulls change to allow 'tiny homes on wheels' (1)
- In Hailey, 'tourist tax' collections stay in good shape (1)
- Bellevue rescinds mask order (1)
- Chase Josey rips into sixth place at Copper Mountain superpipe finals (1)
- R-E-S-P-E-C-T (1)
- Our Chance to Preserve Ketchum’s History (1)
- Blaine County seeks sustainability fellow (1)
- Illegal parking strains Hailey snow operations, city reports (1)
- A grim milestone in overdose deaths (1)
- Blaine County man arrested on $75K bench warrant (1)
- Cutting mountains down to molehills: Kim Schneider reflects on his career (1)
- Soldier Mountain prays for snow (1)
- Is the American Dream fading in the West? (1)
- A message from the omicron variant (1)
- Dams are not the problem (1)
- Supporter offers $1M match for Warm Springs Ranch campaign (1)
- Democrats nominate 3 for county commissioner post (1)
- Sun Valley Resort delays Dollar Mountain opening (1)
- No. 1 and going strong (1)
- Protest mounts against ski pond development south of Bellevue (1)
- As lifts spin towards the holidays, Western skiers wait for winter (1)
- Free Press can be fair press (1)
- Hailey leaders stall Sweetwater plat application, citing lack of short-term rental restrictions (1)
- Ketchum enters new solid-waste contract (1)
- YMCA “Giving Tree” up and ready for Santa’s little helpers (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In