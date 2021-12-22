Live Nativity
Express photo by Roland Lane

Unusual visitors graced Hailey last Sunday as camels, donkeys, Magi and angels brought the biblical story of the first Christmas to life. For several years now, The Life Church on River Street has put on this live performance to welcome the holiday season the the Wood River Valley. Carolers greeted the audience as they arrived and took their seats on hay bales. Then, under falling snow, narrator Dick Williams began to weave the tale. Little angels and shepherds, dressed in homemade costumes, joined Mary and Joseph as they welcomed Baby Jesus, played this year by Journey Ward. Vanessa Gibbs directed the performance, which featured homemade costumes from Lindi Lewallan and camels and donkeys provided by Camels R Fun of Idaho Falls.

