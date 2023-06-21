} Skip to main content
Best of the Valley

Why do you live in the Wood River Valley?

Narda Pitkethly

“I live here mostly for skiing. I moved to Sun Valley in 1988, and winter is my season. I’m counting down the days until opening day.”

Narda Pitkethly, Ketchum
Glenda Lopez

“I love living here because of the majestic mountains, fresh air, quiet town and lots of outdoor activities.

Glenda Lopez, Bellevue
Rogelio Armenta

“I live here for the hiking trails, the beautiful river and the unbelievable mountains.”

Rogelio Armenta, Ketchum
Sara Felton

“Our valley is full of opportunities, and it’s the perfect size community.”

Sara Felton, Hailey
Amy Mares

“I love the connections with people. Working at The Senior Connection gives me the feeling of family and community.”

Amy Mares, Hailey
Cecy Baltazar

“The valley is calming, super quiet, and I like the colorful seasons.”

Cecy Baltazar, Hailey
Kim Reid

“I live here because it feels like a New England small town.”

Kim Reid, Hailey
Kyle Funk

“I live here for the fishing, trail riding, hiking, and all the other outdoor activities.”

Kyle Funk, Hailey
Mattie Mulick

“I enjoy the pace of life in the valley.”

Mattie Mulick, Hailey
Asher Loomis

“I love the simple and vibrant community.”

Asher Loomis, Bellevue
