Sun Valley has always been one of the few constants for British-born conductor Alasdair Neale.
This summer, Neale will enter his 29th year at the helm of the Sun Valley Music Festival, considered the largest privately funded free-admission symphony in the U.S. and consecutively ranked the Wood River Valley’s best live music event by readers of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Neale, 60, recalled his first impression of the valley over a Zoom call in May. It was the fall of 1994, and he was about halfway through his tenure with the San Francisco Symphony as the orchestra’s associate conductor.
One day, concertmaster Raymond Kobler—the orchestra’s lead violinist—returned from Sun Valley and asked if Neale would consider becoming the festival's new music director.
“I said, ‘Where’s Sun Valley?’ I had no idea what he was talking about,” Neale said with a laugh. “Later, when we were landing in Hailey, I took one look out of the plane—it was the beginning of October, a perfect bluebird day and the trees had changed. I thought, ‘Oh, I think I can make this work.’ It was love at first sight."
Neale quickly became a beloved presence in the Sun Valley music scene. To help make classical music more accessible, he started the popular “Upbeat with Alasdair” lecture series around 15 years ago. (One of his talks in 2020 was so popular that the volume of viewers caused the live video feed to crash.)
“I sensed that there are a lot of very intelligent people here who are full of good questions and eager to learn," Neale said. "I thought, 'Why not institute a series of talks every now and again to help give people a wider context for understanding and appreciating [classical] music?'"
The natural scenery in the Wood River Valley also proved an ideal atmosphere for rest and reflection, he said. Sometimes, the conductor will run through entire symphonies in his head while hiking Baldy.
“In instances where I’m going to conduct a big work from memory—flying without a net—well, you have to be really sure about what you’re doing, so I’ll use hikes to test my memory,” he said. “I just go through the symphony or whatever the piece is as I’m walking, imagining it’s happening in real time. That’s sort of the last icing on the cake after sitting with a score for a long time and absorbing it.”
Soon, Neale will have more time to devote to score study. In about a year, Neale and his husband, Dr. Lowell Tong, will relocate from the Bay Area to Paris, though Neale will continue to return seasonally to Sun Valley.
This past April, he took his final bow as director of the Marin Symphony in Marin County, California, after 22 years conducting the group.
"The [last concert] was really emotional—everybody was playing their hearts out. I know I can look back with a lot of incredibly fond memories of my long and wonderful time there,” Neale said. “But nothing stays the same, right? The one constant in life is change.”
Growing up, music was 'part of the furniture'
Neale was born into a musical household in London and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, where his mother and father sang in local choirs and his mother taught music.
“Music was always part of the furniture when I was growing up. It was all I knew,” Neale said.
Neale picked up the flute at 9 and the cello at 12. At 13, he joined a local youth orchestra on flute; three years later, he was conducting the orchestra.
“I was always interested in getting under the hood of the orchestra and seeing how the engine worked, teaching myself how to read a score—at that point, all without any specific interest or awareness of conducting,” Neale said.
His progression to the podium involved a bit of serendipity. At 14, he was asked to lead a woodwind rehearsal for his youth orchestra. Initially, the task felt daunting.
“That was the first time I’d ever waved my arms in front of anybody. I think people saw that I was interested in more than just playing the flute, so they took a chance and gave me an opportunity, and it just grew from there,” Neale said.
Around the same time, Neale began dabbling in composition, and a local pianist introduced him to classical and jazz music theory.
“He was one of those brilliant polymaths that can do just about anything—a philosophy major who also ended up being a theologian, a composer, a pianist, an excellent oboist. His influence was enormously helpful,” Neale said.
Neale went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in music at Cambridge University. In 1983, at 21, he emigrated to the U.S. to study conducting at Yale University under German conductor Otto-Werner Mueller.
“While I had not intended to stay any more than two years, it worked out very differently, I’m happy to say,” he said.
Neale moved to San Francisco after graduate school for his appointment with the San Francisco Symphony. He said it’s no accident that there is a fair contingent of string players from the San Francisco Symphony on the Sun Valley roster, he said, though he tries to maintain geographical balance.
“It makes a certain amount of sense that I’m going to be inviting players that I have good information on, and I had many colleagues in the San Francisco Symphony, particularly when the Sun Valley orchestra was growing [in the 1990s],” Neale said.
The Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra continues to be invitation-only, with no formal auditions. If a vacancy comes up—which is rare—Neale said he’ll consult with principal players and give them some latitude to decide whom to invite.
“The principals know as much as I do, and in most cases more than I do, and I want them to be comfortable with their colleagues,” he said.
Allowing the group’s leaders to recruit like-minded musicians is just another way to avoid the onstage and offstage clashes that plague other orchestras, he said.
“The beauty of a great orchestra is it feels like a single organism moving in concert with one another. But it’s not just musical excellence that makes the Sun Valley Festival Orchestra work. It’s collegiality and experience,” Neale said. “That’s a sort of roundabout way of saying that no grouse is welcome, and I pride myself on the orchestra being exceptionally happy.”
Neale said host families also need to be a good match. He commended the festival’s housing coordinator, Marcia Mode-Stavros, for her work pairing musicians with locals.
“There are innumerable instances of these wonderful relationships and friendships that have developed over the years—hosts being invited to musician’s weddings and vice versa, and musicians staying with [hosts] in the off-season,” Neale said.
'Radical change' ahead for Neale
The musicians will arrive in two waves this summer. The first, smaller chamber orchestra group will arrive late July, followed by the full orchestra in early August, he said.
According to Neale, it’s important to decompress before rehearsals and concerts begin. Speaking to the Express in mid May, he compared the three and a half weeks ahead to “Grand Central Station” and “kind of like being in a hamster wheel.”
“I’ll usually get to Sun Valley a few days before just to get my altitude legs and acclimatize myself before rehearsals are underway, and also to build in a few breathing moments,” he said.
But Neale is no stranger to fitting a large amount of repertoire in a short window, and despite all the hustle and bustle of rehearsal, he says he’s just grateful to get to make live music with a live orchestra this year.
Neale recalled the 2021 Sun Valley Music Festival, which was his first return to live music in front of an audience since the pandemic hit. He was struck by a “special joy” in the music-making that summer, he said.
“We missed each other so much," he said. "Many of us hadn’t seen each other in two years, and just to have the thrill of making music again without a click track in your ear—which was best we could do at the time, but it’s a horrible way to I can’t even say ‘make music,’ but produce sounds—it’s hard to put into words. It made me realize just how important it is to have living, breathing musicians with instruments.”
Neale said the pandemic also forced him and Tong to reassess their life priorities. When asked why the couple decided to uproot to Paris, Neale smiled and burst into Harry Warren’s “It happened in Sun Valley.”
“I was sitting [with Tong] on beautiful terrace of the house we were staying at in Sun Valley, in the middle of COVID during the 2020 festival, which was streamed entirely online and on the Pavilion lawn. There was no vaccine, and peoples’ life expectancies were being challenged,” he said.
Tong, the executive vice chair of U.C. San Francisco’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, was two years out from retirement at the time.
“We both decided that we were interested in a new adventure and a radical change, because you never know how much time you have before you’re being pulled off into the wings with a crook, or pulled off the stage," Neale said.
Two more incentives to move to Paris: Neale would be a 90-minute flight from his elderly mother in Edinburgh and a 90-minute ride on the Eurostar to his brother in London.
“I can get on the Gare du Nord [train station] at 11 in the morning and meet my brother at King’s Cross station in London at something like 12:30,” he said.
Neale will continue to commute between the West and East Coasts this year and next summer will wrap up his five-year engagement with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra in Connecticut. Then, it’s off to the City of Lights.
“We knew that if we didn’t do this now, it’s never going to happen, and we could get very, very comfortable with our routine,” Neale said. “But neither of us wanted to be in the position where 10 years from now we would be saying, 'Remember that summer we talked about moving to Paris? If only we’d done that!'”
What to look out for this season
Neale is a firm believer in pairing standard classical repertoire with music from living composers to achieve the most balance.
“You have to create a menu that pulls from a lot of different food groups. You don’t want to do nothing but Beethoven and Brahms, the bread and butter,” he said. “On the other hand, a season of challenging and unfamiliar works to both the audience and orchestra isn’t going to work, either. The orchestra has to have enough familiar material so they don’t feel like they’re lurching from one concert to another and having to spend half their time in the practice room.
“I’d like to think I’ve figured out how to make this all work over the last 28 years through experience and making a huge bunch of mistakes.”
Some orchestral highlights this summer will include Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” ballet, Mahler’s Fifth Symphony and Debussy’s symphonic tone poem “La Mer.” Those classics will be paired with works by contemporary American composers, offset by chamber music concerts and a special Pops night with music by John Williams.
Neale said he’s encouraged by the active role the festival has taken in presenting new music. This year, Grammy-winning DJ and composer Mason Bates will open the festival portion with his “Soundcheck in C” and return on August 14 as his alter ego, DJ Masonic, for the festival’s annual post-concert Lawn Party.
Neale noted that SVMF collaborated with multi-genre string trio Time for Three last year to great success. The trio won the 2023 Grammy for “Best Classical Instrumental Solo" for their recording of Kevin Puts' triple concerto, “Contact." Puts' work was co-commissioned by the festival and won the 2023 Grammy for “Best Contemporary Classical Composition.”
“I actually did a little dance up and down when I heard the news because I was just so ecstatic for [Puts] and Time for Three,” Neale said. “I thought the four of them would make just the most perfect partnership, and it took a long time to make it happen, but boy was it worth waiting for.”
