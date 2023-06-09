Sun Valley has always been one of the few constants for British-born conductor Alasdair Neale.

This summer, Neale will enter his 29th year at the helm of the Sun Valley Music Festival, considered the largest privately funded free-admission symphony in the U.S. and consecutively ranked the Wood River Valley’s best live music event by readers of the Idaho Mountain Express.

Neale, 60, recalled his first impression of the valley over a Zoom call in May. It was the fall of 1994, and he was about halfway through his tenure with the San Francisco Symphony as the orchestra’s associate conductor.

ejones@mtexpress.com

