The best on bread

Anyone can slap some meat between two slices of bread and call it a sandwich, but for local restauranteurs it’s a labor of love.
The commitment to the craft shows: happy customers become regulars, and, sometimes, regulars become voters in the Express’ annual Best of the Valley survey. This year, those voters chose three local favorites in the “Best Sandwich” category: Johnny G’s in Ketchum, and Jersey Girl and Big Belly Deli in Hailey.
We caught up with the people behind the provisions. Here’s a look at this year’s “best on bread.”
Gold: Johnny G’s Subshack
On a recent weekday, a local woman placed her order and was leaving Johnny G’s Subshack in Ketchum with her arms full. Sinjin Thomas followed her to her vehicle and opened the door. The woman was grateful as she climbed in.
Thomas and his brother Trevor, both Ketchum natives, bought the notable sandwich shop in October 2022 and said they are so excited to continue on in Johnny’s name.
“The camaraderie of working as well as seeing the locals and meeting new people traveling in town is the best,” Sinjin Thomas said.
Sinjin worked for Johnny G himself—John Gorham—for eight years and still loves every minute he’s in the shop.
“We grew up here and played for the Sun Valley Suns Youth Hockey team before we went off to college and other adventures,” he said.
Trevor Thomas graduated from Wood River High School in 2002. Sinjin Thomas followed in 2006. Sinjin went on to Boise State; when he came back to the Wood River Valley, he went to work at Johnny G’s.
The iconic sub shop was started in 1998 by Gorham and his wife, Gretchen. They created sandwiches like the Delbello, a classic Italian sub with ham, pastrami, salami, provolone and all the toppings. Other popular subs are the Middle School Madness, which is turkey, bacon, cheddar with mayo and lettuce. The Shack Dip has roast beef, provolone, horseradish, onion and au jus.
“I worked my tail off, and I put a bug in Johnny’s ear that we were interested in buying it someday,” Sinjin said. “That day came last year, and we went for it.”
Trevor had also come back to the valley. He had been working at Grumpy’s for several years when they got notified the sandwich shop was for sale.
Trevor said his boss at Grumpy’s, Pete Prekeges, told him he would fire him if he didn’t take the opportunity.
The brothers plan on continuing all the great sandwiches. Next, they hope to open a second location in Hailey to satisfy demand.
“It’s so important to have a place for kids to go and hang out,” Trevor Thomas said,” to talk about sports or just chill and have a safe zone.”
Silver: Jersey Girl
Did you know you can get a taste of the East Coast high in the mountains of Idaho? That’s the idea behind Jersey Girl in Hailey, where owner Hannah McNees, whose family is from New Jersey, brings Garden State recipes to life.
“My parents met in Ketchum when they worked at the Pioneer Saloon, but we didn’t move to the valley until I was 16,” McNees said.
Her interest in the restaurant business came from her uncle, David McNees, and his friend Jason Denton, who is a popular restauranteur in New York. McNees decided that’s what she wanted to do, and she went to study hospitality management at the University of Utah to learn how.
After graduating, McNees spent a brief time in New York City, but she wasn’t loving city life, so she moved back to Hailey and reached out to her friend Shelley Braatz, who owned Shelley’s Deli.
“When I was in school she gave me a nudge and said she would be interested in selling in a few years,” McNees said, “When I came back, I let her know I was ready and in October 2014 I took it over.”
She decided to rebrand the shop Jersey Girl and came up with the name and logo with her mom. McNees kept most of the menu but recreated a few items with her own flair, like the Jersey Girl breakfast sandwich that has pork roll, a Trenton staple, with egg and cheese on a kaiser roll.
“I have the meat shipped in from New Jersey because I wanted it as authentic as possible,” McNees said.
Other popular items include the biscuits and gravy, which is housemaid buttermilk biscuits with country sausage gravy. The Bacado is also a sought after sub, featuring house roasted turkey, bacon, mayo, Swiss, avocado, tomato and onion.
“People also get the meatball sub, which is my grandmother’s recipe,” McNees said. “I love that I can bring some of my family traditions that people love.”
After a few other business ventures didn’t pan out, McNees tried to open a second location of Jersey Girl in Ketchum. It was a success, but keeping staff during COVID proved to be difficult and she had to close.
“I decided to just whittle down to where I do best, which is my Hailey location,” McNees said. “We love our customers, and know most of them by name and what they order. It’s reassuring that people trust us, and I love my employees who have been with me for years.”
For hours and to see the menu, visit jerseygirlidaho.com.
Bronze: Big Belly Deli
Anthony and Randi Dudley are social people. They love that they get to visit with their customers on a weekly basis—sometimes twice a week—at Big Belly Deli. The couple have owned Big Belly Deli since 2017, making homemade food every day.
“We love this valley and the life we have made,” Anthony Dudley said.
Dudley’s first wife was raised in the Wood River Valley since she was 4. He was born in Texas and raised in the Gooding/Shoshone area since the age of 2. He ended up coming to the valley for better pay. He recently retired from Copy and Print while also owning the deli.
“I got a divorce several years ago and ended up seeing Randi on Facebook, and she was working for the previous owner of Big Belly. She messaged me and said, ‘Come see me, I’m single,’ and the rest is history,” Dudley laughed.
They purchased the business as third generation owners and kept everything pretty much the same. COVID was hard on their business, forcing the shop to close for two months, but the couple said their landlord was amazing and didn’t take a payment during that time. When a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan came through, the Dudleys said they immediately paid their back rent, and got back to work.
“It was a hard time, but we got back to work and our customers are so incredibly loyal and support us, which we are grateful for,” Anthony Dudley said.
They offer all their sandwiches hot or cold and make soups, salads and treats daily.
“The Wrangler sandwich is my personal favorite,” Randi said. “Anthony’s is the Chinese Chicken Salad sandwich.”
They said even with inflation, they try their best to keep costs down and make their menu with quality ingredients.
“It’s basic, but amazing,” Anthony laughed.
Some of their most popular menu items are the South Coast which is oven roasted turkey with Havarti cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on bread. Another is the Peppered Pig, which is turkey pastrami, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on a roll.
To see their entire menu and more information visit feedyourbelly.com. ￼
