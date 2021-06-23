Tanner Howard

“The nature. I love going to the river.”

Victor Armenta

“It’s quiet, and there are many nice people in the valley. I enjoy the snow, too.”

Niki Penrose

“I love the proximity to nature and the accessibility to the wilderness. Everyone here is so nice.”

Keith Nelson

“Small-town camaraderie. There’s always a happy wave and smile.”

Jan Seevens

“I like the community, the peace of the area and the amazing wilderness.”

Hannah McNees

“I love our supportive community, the fresh air and my ‘Jersey Girl’ sandwich shop.”

Bill Yost

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the people of this valley are second to none.”

Izzy Romero

“The mountains and my family.”

