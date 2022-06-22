Maureen Puddicolmbe-web.jpg

"I love the beauty of this valley, especially Baldy.”

Maureen Puddicombe

Ketchum
kenzie-kluge-web.jpg

"The access we have to all of this beautiful nature around us. The friendliness of the community, too.”

Kenzie Kluge

Hailey
steve-fichman-web.jpg

"The dogs of our valley."

Steve Fichman

Hailey
jorge-vidal-web.jpg

"This valley is a safe community to have a family and raise kids."

Jorge Vidal

Ketchum
blanca-ruiz-web.jpg

"The outdoor activities, especially hiking the Adams Rib trail in Adams Gulch."

Blanca Ruiz

Hailey
luca-ghetman-web.jpg

"Going to the movies to see the bad guys."

Luca Ghetman

Hailey
rylee-carley-web.jpg

"I like going to Hop Porter Park to play on the slide and the swings."

Rylee Carley

Hailey
isaiah-mata-web.jpg

"I enjoy the bike path because of the scenic views along the river."

Isaiah Mata

Bellevue
Load comments