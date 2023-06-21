} Skip to main content
Best of the Valley

Rollin’ on the river

Top central Idaho river outfitters offer a myriad of on-water adventures

White Otter Outdoor Adventures

Paddlers push through a wave on a trip with White Otter Outdoor Adventures on the Upper Salmon River.

 Photo courtesy of White Otter Outdoor Adventures

With more than 3,000 miles of rivers coursing through forests, canyons and high desert, Idaho has long been recognized as a river-rafting paradise.

Though these rivers cut through landscapes across the Gem State, central Idaho is especially renowned for its rafting, offering some of the most-loved stretches of whitewater in North America.

The legendary Salmon River starts on the north side of Galena Summit, north of Ketchum, and grows as it meanders northeast and then west towards Washington. The Upper Main Salmon River near Stanley offers excellent opportunities for day trips that provide a solid dose of thrill and natural beauty for participants looking for a shorter experience.

Payette River Company

Payette River Company rafts negotiate rapids on the South Fork Payette River.
Far and Away Adventures

On a Far and Away Adventures trip on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, springtime sunshine reveals the beauty of the Idaho wilderness.

