Rollin’ on the river

With more than 3,000 miles of rivers coursing through forests, canyons and high desert, Idaho has long been recognized as a river-rafting paradise.
Though these rivers cut through landscapes across the Gem State, central Idaho is especially renowned for its rafting, offering some of the most-loved stretches of whitewater in North America.
The legendary Salmon River starts on the north side of Galena Summit, north of Ketchum, and grows as it meanders northeast and then west towards Washington. The Upper Main Salmon River near Stanley offers excellent opportunities for day trips that provide a solid dose of thrill and natural beauty for participants looking for a shorter experience.
To the southwest of Stanley, the South Fork Payette River offers opportunities for both exhilarating whitewater day trips and multi-day trips with camping. In the middle, north of Stanley, is the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, a prized stretch of pristine whitewater that gives paddlers and ride-along passengers the chance to spend days navigating down one of the premier wilderness rivers in the world.
The river outfitters that were the top three vote recipients in the Idaho Mountain Express’ annual Best of the Valley survey each offer different experiences for beginner and experienced rafters to take on the rapids as they take in views of evergreen forests, ancient cliffs, sandy beaches and iconic Idaho wildlife.
White Otter Outdoor Adventures
White Otter Outdoor Adventures, owned and operated by Doug and Nancy Fenn, offers a variety of trips from its headquarters in Sunbeam, a small outpost northeast of Stanley on state Highway 75.
The gold-medal winner conducts guided raft and kayak trips for people of a variety of abilities on the Upper Salmon River, as well as float fishing trips and whitewater education classes. The company’s most popular trip is a half-day excursion leaving from Sunbeam and venturing 12 miles downstream through exciting—but not highly technical—rapids.
White Otter has been in operation since 1983. As a husband-and-wife team, the Fenns have owned the company since 2009, having worked for the previous owner first as guides and later as managers.
Each rafting season, the company employs between 20 and 25 employees.
“Almost 10 of these employees have been returning to Sunbeam for the last 10 years,” Doug Fenn said. “Our team of people share duties in guiding, preparing food, serving, and the caring for the land we all live on. Our staff and family are what make White Otter and Sunbeam truly unique and special.”
The Fenns bought the business in 2009 after what Doug called “an unpredictable set of events” that led to the sale.
“Fifteen years later, we have absolutely no regrets and have been able to build a successful community and business, all on a river that has inspired since Nancy and I were first licensed as guides back in 1993,” he said. “Thirty years later, we are still in love with this place.”
Fenn said he feels fortunate to be well-regarded in the Blaine and Custer county communities, and is proud of his staff.
“You can’t come to Sunbeam or join a White Otter trip and not notice our people,” he said. “They are community-minded, intelligent, passionate, and absolutely love what they do and the place they call home.”
Fenn said White Otter has operated its business not with an intentional goal of being recognized, but to treat its staff, the land, the river and its guests with “respect and love.”
Payette River Company
Payette River Company, owned by native Idahoans Sean and Ginger Glaccum, was the silver-medal winner in the Best of the Valley survey. Sean was born and raised in Ketchum and Ginger has lived there for 25 years.
As husband and wife, the Glaccums have owned and operated Payette River Company for 18 years from a headquarters in Lowman, east of Stanley in the Boise National Forest. Payette River Company operates half-day to three-day guided river trips on the South Fork Payette River, known for its exciting whitewater.
In addition to Sean—an experienced river guide—the company has four full-time guides, as well three to four people who work as “guest guides.” Ginger manages the off-river operations with two part-time assistants, as well as a cook.
Previously, Sean worked as a guide on the South Fork Payette and the Middle Fork of the Salmon—and Ginger managed a restaurant in Ketchum. Sean “fell in love” with the Payette “for its big whitewater,” Ginger said, and the two took their “combined knowledge to create a unique experience with a hands-on approach.” Sean works on every trip and Ginger said she “talks everyone through their reservation.”
With outdoor recreation flourishing in Idaho, the Glaccums—who spend winters in the Wood River Valley—have had the opportunity to expand their business but have chosen to keep it small and family-operated, Ginger said.
“We treat all of our customers like family, from greeting them at their car when they arrive to sharing a laugh and a drink after the trip,” Ginger said. “I think that this experience makes people feel more at ease and taken care of.”
Far and Away Adventures
Offering a different river experience is Ketchum-based Far and Away Adventures, which conducts luxury river expeditions on three federally designated Wild & Scenic Rivers in Idaho: the Middle Fork of the Salmon, the Bruneau and the Owyhee.
Founder and owner Steve Lentz, a longtime Wood River Valley resident, operates the business with his wife, Annie Lentz.
Bronze-medal winner Far and Away offers a variety of multi-day whitewater, fly-fishing and custom trips designed to provide customers with some of the comforts of home while enjoying the rugged and scenic Idaho wilderness. Offering what it calls “The American Safari,” the company provides customers with spacious tents, cots, four-course gourmet dinners, fine wines and craft beers, as well as yoga classes and massage therapy.
Lentz started Far and Away in 1980 and has operated the business every year since.
“I first saw the Middle Fork of the Salmon the year it became a Wild and Scenic River in 1968 and fell in love with a guide’s roll as a 13-year-old,” he said. “I showed up in Stanley at 19 and became a Middle Fork guide at 20. Enjoying being a river guide more than my college major, I found a business to purchase at 25.”
Lentz has deep pride in his staff and the company’s family-run management approach. Far and Away has a river staff of 10 men and women, as well as a professional chef, many of whom grew up in the Wood River Valley. He and his wife oversee all operations.
The company has had no staff turnover in four years, Lentz said.
This year, Far and Away started running trips on the Owyhee and Bruneau—in southern Idaho—at the end of April, while Middle Fork trips—typically six days—generally start in late May.
While Far and Away does take Wood River Valley residents on river trips, many customers come from far-flung places to experience the Idaho wilderness on a raft, Lentz noted.
With national travel magazines and both domestic and foreign newspapers having written about Far and Away, demand for the trips is high, Lentz said.
“We’re totally reserved for 2023, with reservations reaching into 2026,” he said. “We’re seeing strong demand for our service into the future.” ￼
