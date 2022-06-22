They are rituals played out across the globe every day: travelers lining up for a morning cappuccino at Italian train stations; artists and intellectuals drinking rich Turkish kahve in Istanbul; and smartly dressed waiters serving café au lait to get the day going in France.
In the United States, the deep appreciation of coffee—the one that goes far beyond drinking the simple blends of brewed coffee served by diners and gas stations—is relatively new. Nonetheless, the nation has developed its own coffee culture, albeit without the deep traditions of many other countries. With true devotion and anticipation, Americans routinely seek out a morning latte, an afternoon brew or an evening espresso.
In recent decades, the Wood River Valley has developed its own coffee culture. Coffeehouses serving specialty offerings and shops linked to national chains have all had turns catering to the tastes of residents. Workers, tourists and retirees gather to sip on old-school and new-fangled coffee drinks of all tastes and sizes, debating politics, monitoring the weather or planning their next venture into the outdoors.
Some valley venues serve coffee made from locally roasted beans, typically sourced from tropical regions all over the world. And, yes, the American staple—brewed “regular” or “decaf”—is still available, though it’s likely made with significantly better grounds and care than in past decades.
Greg Feldstein, co-owner of Black Owl Coffee in Hailey, said his business has developed a loyal clientele that knows what they like. People of all stripes—from public servants to real estate agents to artists—mix regularly at his River Street coffeehouse and restaurant.
“We have quite a scene here, for sure,” he said.
Feldstein said he has seen an evolution in people’s appreciation and understanding of “specialty coffee”—coffee at the high end of the spectrum that is sourced from a single place, date-monitored for freshness, and properly explained to customers. Many loyal Black Owl customers have been converted from “gas station coffee” to his specialty offerings, he said.
Black Owl—which Feldstein has owned and operated with his wife, Cara, since 2016—is “very serious” about its coffee, though it serves a full menu of food, as well, Feldstein said. The business buys its coffee from an Idaho roaster with links to the Wood River Valley. The single-origin beans mainly come from the fields of Southeast Asia, Central America and South America.
“Any day, you can walk in our shop and taste coffee from any one of those areas,” Feldstein said.
Feldstein said he has a special affinity for South American coffee, which has a “chocolatey note.”
To make that “special” espresso drink, the barista must pay extra attention to the process, Feldstein said—the measuring, the timing, the treatment of added milk.
Black Owl—which was recognized in Best of the Valley voting in both the “Best Coffee Shop” and “Best Barista” categories—also serves pour-over, French press and a four-bean brewed coffee. Pour-over coffees—made by slowly pouring hot water over coffee grounds though a filter—have become increasingly popular, Feldstein said. Coffee made with an AeroPress—which presses a measured dose of coffee and hot water through a specialized filter—is also gaining in popularity, he said.
Whether it’s a foamy cappuccino or a specialty Black Owl “brown sugar mocha,” quality ingredients and focus are key, Feldstein said. But, in the end, it’s about enjoying the product.
“It should make you feel good,” he said. “And it does.”
Coffee roasters provide local touches
It’s not only coffee shops where the Wood River Valley’s coffee culture has evolved. Several local coffee roasters have carved out a solid niche in the market, including Best of the Valley winners Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee, Hailey Coffee Co. and K&K Mountain Roast.
Liz Roquet, founder and president of Lizzy’s, started her business in 2008. She sources specialty-grade Arabica beans from across the globe, including certified-organic and fair-trade coffees. The Ketchum business focuses on roasting and retail sales but also serves drinks at a front-of-house coffee bar.
Roasting fresh, green coffee beans from single origins or in custom-curated blends, Lizzy’s aims to produce coffees with a variety of taste profiles, from “bright and fruity” to “dark and toasty,” Roquet said.
Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee beans are used at the Konditorei café in Sun Valley and at Hank & Sylvie’s cafés in Ketchum and Hailey.
The three keys to producing great coffee beans, Roquet said, are “quality product, quality roasting and freshness.” As for how to make the best coffee from those beans, it is “most ideal” to use them within two weeks of the roasting date, Roquet said. After that, some of the aromas fade, and over longer periods, the oils in the beans can become rancid.
In the Wood River Valley and beyond, different coffee drinkers have different tastes, “different lanes,” Roquet said. Some like specialty coffees, some like coffees from chain stores and some like simple blends.
Roquet said her customers generally fall into two categories. One is people who have never had truly fresh, specialty coffee and “can never go back” after they’ve tasted it. The other is people—residents and visitors—who’ve come to know specialty coffee and “demand quality.”
At Lizzy’s coffee bar, Roquet likes to “really focus on the coffee,” not added flavors. The bar does not offer servings more than 12 ounces, avoiding coffee drinks that get diluted with too much milk, she said. If a syrup or chocolate is added, it is made in-house.
The best cup of coffee, Roquet said, is one that balances flavor, acidity and body. Yet, for most people, it is simply the one that puts attractive flavors on your tongue and a smile on your face.
“Ultimately, it’s something that lives in a pocket that is pleasing,” she said. ￼
