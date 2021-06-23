With the Magic Lantern in Ketchum, Hailey’s Metropolitan Big Wood 4 and the Sun Valley Opera House, cinemagoers in the Wood River Valley are, frankly, spoiled by the quality and quantity of movie-watching options.
As they say, though, “You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.” Like so much else, it was easy to take movie theaters for granted pre-pandemic, but months without the silver screen, without the popcorn, the spectacle, the all-encompassing surround sound, the shared experience of excitement or triumph or fear or tragedy—you come to appreciate what an irreplaceable part of life that is.
Lockdown yielded new patterns. You’d wake up in the morning and begin your commute from the bed to the couch. If you were lucky, you worked from home; if you were unlucky, you were furloughed or let go. You’d eat and drink and go for a 10-minute walk along the same route just to get some fresh air. At the end of the day there was another episode of “Tiger King” on Netflix.
Go to bed, sleep, repeat.
Post-lockdown, what was mundane before the pandemic gained a new novelty. The first day back at the office, the first meal at a restaurant or drink at a bar: no more being able to count on one hand how many buildings you’d entered since March.
Watching a movie at home, curling up on the couch with no one talking or playing on their cellphone—that’s a great thing in and of itself, but it doesn’t compare with the cinema, and people are beginning to relearn that.
Since lockdown, the Sun Valley Opera House has remained closed to the general public, though community members can rent it for private screenings. The Magic Lantern in Ketchum and Metropolitan Big Wood 4 in Hailey have both been operating for months, each one installing advanced air circulation systems, ensuring safe distancing between seats, employing heightened sanitation measures, requiring masks as needed and in general ensuring a safe, comfortable filmgoing experience.
Despite those safety guarantees and the Wood River Valley’s bustling summer and winter tourist seasons, attendance to local cinemas has been down significantly. Part of that, according to both Magic Lantern owner Rick Kessler and Metropolitan Theatres Corp. President David Corwin, was a reluctance from most big studios to release blockbusters.
“We can’t control the quality of the product,” Corwin said, “but of course, we never have. We’re focusing on providing the best experience and the cleanest environment we can. And really, if you think about it, we’re definitely a safer environment than some other industries. Audience members are spaced out, everyone’s facing the same direction, no one’s talking. Still, if there’s nothing they want to see, they won’t go.”
Streaming services didn’t help much, either. With people stuck at home, services like Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock launched and soon gained epic followings. But at the end of the day, is there a substitute for the silver screen?
“The movie theater business has been hit particularly hard, just like all performance venues,” Kessler said. “But the movie theater industry’s been hit from several different angles. Between the pandemic and the streaming and the lack of fresh product coming out, we’re getting clobbered. Absolutely clobbered.”
To Kessler as a private business owner, the pandemic, though certainly a new challenge and a more severe one, was the latest in a long line of obstacles facing him since the Magic Lantern first opened its doors nearly five decades ago.
“When I first opened the theater in ’74,” he said, “people were coming up to me and saying, ‘What are you doing? You’re gonna be out of business. Cable’s coming along. No one’s going to come to the movies.’ It went from cable to home video to DVD to now streaming services and I’m always supposed to be going out of business. But I’m still here.”
Attendance remains a problem for both theaters, despite advanced safety measures put in place. Even as people returned to restaurants, bars, workplaces and shops, there remained a widespread hesitance to go to the movies.
Metropolitan Theatres owns 16 locations in four states—including the Big Wood 4 in Hailey—and Corwin said the low attendance is far from a localized situation. Hailey’s numbers are comparable to other theaters in other states, even as the company keeps things nice and clean, improves airflow and stays in line with all those different state and local restrictions.
Health-related hesitance and a lack of crowd-pleasing films were a deadly combination, but recent box office trends are encouraging. Warner Bros.’ release of “Godzilla vs. Kong” had the best theatrical showing of any film since March 2020. And as vaccination rates climb steadily throughout the United States and overseas, big studios like Universal and Disney are ready to follow Warner Bros.’ lead, with such titles as “Fast and Furious 9” and “Black Widow” predicted to make waves.
“There’s a pent-up demand,” Corwin said. “People are beginning to feel more comfortable, and hopefully we’re putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror. There’s a desire to have a communal experience, especially after people have been cooped up at home.”
Since reopening, Hailey’s Big Wood cinema has been operating with limited hours and reduced staff. As Hollywood studios tee up their summer blockbusters, though, Metropolitan is hoping to expand offerings.
“It’s almost like opening for the first time in regard to hiring and training, getting buildings ready and letting people know we’re here,” Corwin said.
And people are beginning to catch on. Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” performed well with families, and anecdotally, Kessler said parents and children alike could be heard exiting the theater and commenting not so much on the movie itself, but on the experience of seeing it on the big screen.
Kessler has a slogan up at his theater: “At the Magic Lantern, you don’t just watch movies—you experience them.”
“It took me 47 years to figure out a catchphrase,” he remarked with a chuckle. “But it’s what you do. At home, you just watch them. It’s an experience at the movie theater.
“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to convince people of, from ’74 on—and they’re telling me I’m going to go out of business because they don’t understand—watching a movie on TV is different than watching it in the movie theater. It’s the difference between skiing Dollar and skiing Baldy. They’re both similar in essence, they’re both enjoyable, but one is a much grander experience than the other.”
Movie theaters have never operated without competition, without some other form of entertainment putting them on the ropes, and whether an independent cinema or a chain, they’ve all struggled this past year.
“It’s as challenging a time as it’s ever been in our industry,” Corwin said. “[Metropolitan is] a 97-year-old, family-owned company open 365 days a year, normally. To be closed for most of a year with close to no revenue tests you. And it’s been the same for every movie theater. It’s a testament to all of us as we close in on recovery that we’ve held on.”
There’s a feeling of excitement that comes at the cinema when the lights go down and the audience falls silent. Last March, the silence and the darkness that fell upon movie theaters near and far bore a different meaning. Excitement was replaced with apprehension and uncertainty. Despite the months of struggle that followed, local movie theaters are still operating, still pushing forward and still entertaining people.
If there is to be a last picture show, it’s not showing anytime soon.
