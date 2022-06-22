The building that houses Hillary Whipple’s dental practice is a nondescript, single story building on Main Street in Hailey. Inside, the mood is light and relaxed. Whipple has spent the last seven years cultivating the best possible experience for customers, something that shines through from the moment you step into the office.
“We always get told we have the best music,” Whipple said. “At 8 o’clock in the morning, you’ll hear everyone laughing and having fun.”
Whipple’s dedication to her patients extends beyond the dental chair. Each summer, the native Alabaman hosts a crawfish boil for family, friends and some of her clients. The crustaceans are packed in dry ice and flown in from Louisiana just before they are eaten. Whipple said they tried Oregon crawfish, “... but they just aren’t as good.”
“I miss the crawfish boils and Mardi Gras. Those are about the only two things I miss about the south, besides friends and family,” she said.
So, the solution? Gather friends in their backyard, and bring the Cajun flavor to Idaho. The fun—and number of invites—continues to increase each year.
Whipple has enjoyed becoming a part of the Wood River Valley community. She almost didn’t come here. Following a residency in Meridian through Idaho State University, she was all set to move to Eugene, Oregon, and work for an established practice. Then, she found out that former Wood River Valley dentist Jim McElveen was selling his practice, and she pounced at the opportunity.
“It was one of those last minute things where I canceled on that plan and decided to move here because I knew if I didn’t, I would probably regret it,” she said.
The decision has paid off in spades. Whipple loves spending time outdoors and has the kind of deep appreciation for mountains that can only come from someone who grew up in a place without any. When she isn’t working, you can usually find her on the slopes or the trails, although lately she has been spending most of her time with maternal duties. Whipple gave birth to a boy 14 months ago.
Luckily for customers, the new baby hasn’t slowed down Whipple’s dedication to going the extra mile to make clients smile.
“For Cinco De Mayo, we had tacos and margaritas,” she said with a laugh.
Customers love these fun gestures—in addition, of course, to the top-tier dental services Whipple offers. The office just added a third hygienist and an assistant periodontist (a gum doctor), the first in the valley. Per usual, the practice is continuing to improve everyday.
“I am just so thankful for my wonderful team that I work with because they’re the backbone of the practice,” Whipple said. “It’s just so easy to relate to new patients here because we all like to do the same things.”
Whipple loves her customers, and it’s clear that her customers love her back. Here’s to more years of clean teeth, crawfish, and laughs.
