Second place: TIE — Melissa Graves Brown, Jill Lear

brown painting

Local artist Melissa Graves’ painting “Blue Dreaming Tree” will grace the new infusion center at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.

Melissa Graves Brown paints Idaho’s grand landscape with an emphasis on imagination and attention to nature. Her fresh paintings are driven by emotion and intuition. Through subtly-layered colors, the images take on lives of their own.

“Urban Sprawl”

Jill Lear’s “Urban Sprawl” series reimagines iconic old trees and incorporates papers, penciling, washing tape and more.

Somewhere between realism and abstraction, Jill Lear uses trees as a way to study space. With impressionistic influences, geometric shapes and vivid colors, her work is aesthetically striking.

Third Place: Rudy Broschofsky

16-08-03 ARTS Gallery Walk Broschofsky 1.jpg

“The Duke,” by Rudi Broschofsky, is one of a collection of Western pop art that has been shown at Broschofsky Galleries.

Broschofsky combines street and Western art to create something entirely unique. Using spray paint, stencils and X-Acto knives, his work is both unpredictable and precise.

Load comments