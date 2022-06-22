What’s it take to make the best products here in the Wood River Valley? Early mornings, long nights, and busy days in between. Express photographer Roland Lane caught up with the people behind two winners of this year’s Best of the Valley “Best Local Product” winners to see the work close up.

Gold: Sun Valley Mustard

Since acquiring Sun Valley Mustard in 2011, Josh Wells’ artisan condiments have become a staple on local plates—and in our Best of the Valley list. The company currently manufacturers six award-winning mustards from its kitchen near Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, where they’re made, jarred and shipped to stores across nine states. The key elements? Natural ingredients and, as the Express found, a little elbow grease.

Ashley Fassbender adds the headline wine to a batch of Chardonnay mustard. 
Sun Valley Mustard employee Ashley Fassbender mixes a batch of spicy-sweet mustard.
Sun Valley Mustard employee Ashley Fassbender adds 280 eggs to a batch of white wine mustard.
The tell-tale label puts the finishing touches on a batch of spicy-sweet mustard. 
Sun Valley Mustard ships from Hailey all over the country.

Silver: Hangar Bread

Shifts start before the sunrise for Roman Chavez, owner of Hanger Bread. Chavez reports to his bakery on Carbonate Street in Hailey around 4:30 a.m. most mornings to prepare dough for the day’s loaves and sweets. Once that’s done, he’ll nap an hour before heading back in to fire up the ovens. The schedule doesn’t phase Chavez, who said he loves his job—an attitude that carries over to Hangar’s employees. “Roman is the best boss I’ve every had,” said baker Jorge Vidal. “It’s a happy environment here.”

Faviola Torres at work in Hangar Bread's Hailey bakery. 
Detailed instructions for Hangar Bread's pastries. 
Kaz Thea, left, and Faviola Torres prepare dough at Hangar Bread's Hailey bakery.
Kaz Thea sprays water on baking baguettes to help develop a crusty finish. 
Alex Cerron, center, and Faviola Torres, proof dough while Kaz Thea, background, tends to an oven.
Chavez clocks in at 4:30 a.m. to prepare dough, and takes off around 2 p.m. once deliveries are done. 
Chavez loads his car with fresh bread to for delivery to local supermarkets--a daily ritual for the Hailey baker.
Hangar Bread owner Roman Chavez delivers his product to Atkinson's in Ketchum.
