How you voted

Best Dog Groomer
Pet Grooming by Debbie Gold
Pawsitively Divine Grooming Silver
Lee Ann’s Pet Salon Bronze
Best Veterinary Clinic
Sun Valley Animal Center Gold
Sawtooth Animal Center Silver
St. Francis Pet Clinic Bronze
Best Place to get a woman’s haircut
The Feathered Flip Gold
Mane Muse Salon Silver
Bloom Hair Studio Bronze
Best Place to get a men’s haircut
The Gem Barber Shop Gold
Mane Muse Salon Silver
5B Barber Bronze
Best Spa
Zenergy Gold
The Spa at Sun Valley Silver
Pure Medical Spa Bronze
Best Manicure/Pedicure
In-N-Out Salon & Nails Gold
The Feathered Flip Silver
Zenergy Bronze
Best Facial
Zenergy Gold
The Feathered Flip Silver
Pure Medical Spa Bronze
Best Hotel
Limelight Gold
Sun Valley Lodge Silver
Hotel Ketchum Bronze
Best Property Management Company
My Sun Valley Home Gold
Pioneer West Property Management Silver
Boulder Mountain Properties Bronze
Best Non-Profit Organization
The Hunger Coalition Gold
Mountain Humane Silver
Higher Ground Bronze
Best Bank
Mountain West Bank Gold
D.L. Evans Bank Silver
Wells Fargo Bank Bronze
Best Financial Consultant
Suzanne Hazlett, Hazlett Wealth Management Gold
Shelly Seibel, Edward Jones Silver
Mark Eshman, Mercer Advisors Bronze
Best Title Company
Blaine County Title Gold
Sun Valley Title Silver
Pioneer Title Bronze
Best Architecture Firm
Ruscitto Latham Blanton Gold
Williams Partners Architecture Silver
Farmer Payne Bronze
Best Landscape Company
Webb Landscape Gold
Whitehead’s Landscaping Silver
Clearwater Landscape Bronze
Best Insurance Agency
Wood River Insurance Gold
State Farm Insurance Silver
Sun Valley Insurance Bronze
Best Insurance Agent
Patrick Buchanan, State Farm Gold
Michelle Sandoz, Insurance Specialists Silver
Jack Dies, Sun Valley Insurance Bronze
Best Wedding Planner
Esther Williams, For Such a Time Events Gold
Heather Minor, Heather Minor Events Silver
Amanda Seaward, Absolute Weddings Bronze
Best Childcare Provider
Big Wood Preschool Gold
The Growing Garden Silver
Owl House Bronze
Best Children’s Birthday Party Venue
Sun Valley Bowling Alley Gold
Dollar Mountain Silver
Spirit n’ Motion Athletic School Silver
Wiseguy Pizza Pie Bronze
Best Builder
Lloyd Construction Gold
Lee Gilman Builders Silver
Kearns, McGinnis & Vandenberg Bronze
Conrad Brothers Bronze
Best Interior Designer
Sarah Latham, Latham Interiors Gold
Jennifer Hoey, Jennifer Hoey Interior Design Silver
Elizabeth Ellis Interior Design Bronze
Best Plumbing Contractor
Evans Plumbing Gold
Sawtooth Plumbing Silver
Wilro Plumbers Bronze
Best Roofing Company
Scott Miley Roofing Gold
Bigwood Roofing Silver
Wood River Roofing Bronze
Best Heating and Air Conditioning Company
Thornton Heating & Sheetmetal Gold
High Country Heating Silver
Jon’s Heating Bronze
Best Appliance Repair Company
The Appliance Company Gold
Rocky Mountain Appliance Service Silver
Craig Levitan - At Your Service Bronze
Best Flooring Company
Stromberg Moore Hardwoods Gold
Brennan’s Carpet Silver
Valley Tile & Floor Bronze
Best Carpet Cleaner
Chem-Dry of Southern Idaho Gold
White Cloud Carpet Cleaning Silver
Cross Valley Cleaning Bronze
Best Residential or Commercial Cleaning Service
Valley Maintenance & Restoration Gold
Cross Valley Cleaning Silver
H Property Service Bronze
Best Computer Consulting Firm
weknowmacs Gold
Marco Romero Computer Services Silver
Ketchum Computers Bronze
Creative Edge Bronze
Best Internet Service Provider
Cox Communications Gold
CenturyLink Silver
Starlink Internet Services Bronze
Best Place to get Office Supplies
Business as Usual Gold
Jane’s Artifacts Silver
Copy & Print Bronze
Best Car Repair Shop
Hailey Auto Clinic Gold
Ketchum Automotive Silver
Sun Valley Auto Club Bronze
Best Place to Buy Tires
Les Schwab Tire Center Gold
Sun Valley Auto Club Silver
Nelson’s Auto Service Bronze
Best Body Shop
Valley Auto Body Gold
Impact Auto Body Silver
Perfect Appearance Collision Repair Bronze
Best Private School
Sun Valley Community School Gold
The Sage School Silver
Big Wood School Bronze
Best Company to Work For
Sun Valley Company Gold
Ketchum Kitchens Silver
Zenergy Bronze
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In