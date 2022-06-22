} Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best of the Valley

How you voted

  • 0
BOV Logo

Over 1,500 of you took the survey this spring. We combed through and compiled each vote to verify the tally. Now, the results of our 14th annual Best of the Valley Survey are in—finally—and ready to remind you of what makes Blaine County great.

From dining to dentistry, groceries to the great outdoors, read on to discover the finest the Wood River Valley has to offer, as voted by the people who know it best. Wondering where to go to get a great burger, beer or plate of Mexican food? Did your doctor, vet or favorite après spot make the medals? Find out in the following pages—and don’t forget to vote in next year’s survey, which will open in early 2023 at mtexpress.com.

Congratulations to all the winners!

(It's a long list, so keep scrolling)

DINING

Best Mexican Restaurant

La Cabañita Mex   Gold

Despo’s   Silver

KB’s   Bronze

Best Pizza Restaurant

Wiseguy Pizza Pie Gold

South Valley Pizzeria Silver

Village Station Bronze

Best Coffee Shop

Java Coffee & Café Gold

Maude’s Coffee & Clothes Silver

Black Owl Bronze

Best Local Coffee Roaster

Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee Gold

Hailey Coffee Company Silver

K & K Coffee Bronze

Best Sushi

Zou 75 Gold

Sushi on Second Silver

Dang Thai Cuisine Bronze

 

Best Asian Cuisine

Dang Thai Cuisine Gold

Rickshaw Silver

Zou 75 Bronze

Best Burger

Grumpy’s Gold

Power House Silver

Lefty’s Bar & Grill Bronze

Best Sandwich Shop

Johnny G’s Subshack Gold

Perry’s Silver

Jersey Girl Bronze

Best Pasta

daVinci’s Gold

Enoteca Silver

Il Naso Ristorante Bronze

Best Bakery

Hangar Bread Gold

Bigwood Bread Bakery and Café Silver

Konditorei Bakery and Café Bronze

Best Bar

The Cellar Pub Gold

Casino Silver

The Pioneer Saloon Bronze

Best Wine Bar

Sun Valley Wine Co Gold

Enoteca Silver

TnT Taproom Bronze

Best Place to go for a Beer

Grumpy’s Gold

Lefty’s Bar & Grill Silver

Sawtooth Brewery Bronze

Best Place to Watch The Game

Lefty’s Bar & Grill Gold

Wiseguy Pizza Pie Silver

Whiskey Jacques’ Bronze

Best AprÈs Ski Spot

Apple’s Bar & Grill Gold

River Run Lodge Silver

Grumpy’s Bronze

Best Family/Kid Friendly Restaurant

Village Station Gold

Wiseguy Pizza Pie Silver

Despo’s Bronze

Best Caterer

Rasberrys Catering & Bistro Gold

The Haven Silver

Cristina’s Restaurant Bronze

Best Breakfast Restaurant

The Kneadery Gold

Konditorei Bakery and Café Silver

Perry’s Bronze

Best Lunch Restaurant

Bigwood Bread Bakery and Café Gold

Perry’s Silver

Rasberrys Catering & Bistro Bronze

Best Fine Dining

CK’s Real Food Gold

Michel’s Christiania Silver

Vintage Restaurant Bronze

Best Place for Dessert

Konditorei Bakery and Café Gold

CK’s Real Food Silver

Ketchum Grill Bronze

Best “Cheap Eats”

Wrapcity Café Gold

KB’s Silver

La Cabañita Mex Bronze

Best “To-Go” Grub

Wrapcity Café Gold

KB’s Silver

Rickshaw Bronze

Best Salsa

Despo’s Gold

La Cabañita Mex Silver

KB’s Bronze

Mama Inez Bronze

Best Summer Deck/Patio

Lefty’s Bar & Grill Gold

Warfield Distillery & Brewery Silver

Limelight Bronze

Best Overall Restaurant

CK’s Real Food Gold

Enoteca Silver

Rickshaw Bronze

RECREATION

Best Ski Run

Limelight Gold

Flying Squirrel Silver

Warm Springs Bronze

Best Nordic Trail

Harriman Trail Gold

Billy’s Bridge Silver

Quigley Bronze

Best Snowshoe Trail

Galena Trails Gold

Billy’s Bridge Silver

Psycho Adventure Bronze

Best Golf Course

Valley Club Gold

Trail Creek at Sun Valley Silver

Bigwood Golf Course Bronze

Best Gym

Zenergy Gold

Gravity Fitness Silver

Wood River YMCA Bronze

Best Shooting Range

Hurtig Shooting Center Gold

Sun Valley Co. Gun Range Silver

Bellevue Gun Club Bronze

Best River Rafting Company

White Otter Outdoor Adventures Gold

Far and Away Adventures Silver

Payette River Company Bronze

Best Place to go Swimming

Zenergy Gold

Big Wood River Silver

Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) Bronze

Best Mountain Bike Trail

Adams Gulch Gold

Galena Trails Silver

Fisher Creek Bronze

Fox Creek Bronze

Best Hike

Pioneer Cabin Gold

Proctor Mountain Silver

Adams Gulch Bronze

Best Camping Spot

It’s a Secret Gold

Redfish Lake Silver

North Fork Warm Springs Bronze

Best Place to Walk Your Dog

Warm Springs Dog Park Gold

Trail Creek Silver

Quigley Canyon Bronze

Best Park or Local Garden

Sawtooth Botanical Garden Gold

Hop Porter Park Silver

Warm Springs Preserve Bronze

SHOPPING

Best Outdoor Gear Shop

Backwoods Mountain Sports Gold

The Elephant’s Perch Silver

Sturtevants Bronze

Best Ski/Snowboard Shop

Sturtevants Gold

PK’s Ski & Sports Silver

Board Bin Bronze

Best Bike Shop

Sturtevants Gold

The Elephant’s Perch Silver

Backwoods Mountain Sports Bronze

Best Fishing Shop

Silver Creek Outfitters Gold

Lost River Outfitters Silver

Sun Valley Outfitters Bronze

Best Pet Store

Thunderpaws Pet Shoppe Gold

Sawtooth Animal Center Silver

Sun Valley Animal Center Bronze

Mountain Humane Bronze

Best Place to Buy Eyewear

Armstrong-Root Opticians Gold

VisionSource Silver

Image Eyes Optical Bronze

Best Place to buy a Gift for a Child

The Toy Store Gold

Hank & Sylvie’s Silver

Jane’s Artifacts Bronze

Best Women’s Clothing Store

The Wildflower Gold

Panache Silver

Girl Friday Bronze

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Silver Creek Outfitters Gold

Earl’s Authentics Silver

Backwoods Mountain Sports Bronze

Best Shoe Store

Ozzie’s Shoes Gold

Board Bin Silver

Silver Creek Outfitters Bronze

Best Jewelry Shop

Christopher & Co. Gold

Barry Peterson Silver

Jensen Stern Bronze

Best Health Food Store

Nourishme Gold

Natural Grocers Silver

Glow Live Food Café Bronze

Best Wine Shop

Sun Valley Wine Co. Gold

Atkinsons’ Markets Silver

Albertsons Bronze

Best Place to Purchase a Car

Karl Malone Ford Gold

Nomadic Vans Silver

Sun Valley Auto Club Bronze

Sawtooth Auto Sales Bronze

Best Car for the Valley

Subaru Outback Gold

Ford F-150 Silver

Toyota 4Runner Bronze

Best Furniture/Home Decor Store

Topnotch Fine Furnishings Gold

myhouse Furnishings Silver

Red Door Design House Bronze

Best Electronics Store

Soundwave Gold

Chateau Drug Silver

Audio Innovations/TJ’s Electric Bronze

Best Gift Shop

Hank & Sylvie’s Gold

Ketchum Kitchens Gold

Jane’s Artifacts Bronze

Best Consignment Store (Furniture)

Good Riddance Gold

myhouse Furnishings Silver

The Vault Bronze

Best Consignment Store (Clothing)

Consign Design Gold

Gold Mine Consign Silver

Capelet Consign Bronze

Best Art Gallery

Gail Severn Gallery Gold

Gilman Contemporary Silver

Kneeland Gallery Bronze

Best Hardware Store

L.L. Green’s Hardware Gold

Idaho Lumber & Ace Hardware Silver

A.C. Houston Lumber Bronze

Best Garden Center

Webb Landscape Gold

Sun Valley Garden Center Silver

Moss Garden Center Bronze

Best Florist

Sue Bridgman Florist Gold

Tara Bella Flowers Silver

Hank & Sylvie’s Bronze

Best Pharmacy

Valley Apothecary Gold

Luke’s Family Pharmacy Silver

The Drug Store at Hailey Atkinsons’ Bronze

Best Fresh Produce

Atkinsons’ Markets Gold

Albertsons Silver

Farmers’ Markets Bronze

Best Meat Counter

Atkinsons’ Markets Gold

Albertsons Silver

The Village Market Bronze

Best Place to Buy Fresh Fish

Atkinsons’ Markets Gold

Albertsons Silver

Mountain Pride Bronze

Best Locally Made Product

Sun Valley Mustard Gold

Hangar Bread Silver

Red Barn Granola Bronze

Best Thrift Store

The Gold Mine Gold

The Attic Silver

The Barkin’ Bronze

Best Customer Service

Ketchum Kitchens Gold

Sturtevants Silver

Backwoods Mountain Sports Bronze

Silver Creek Outfitters Bronze

BUSINESSES & SERVICES

Best Dog Groomer

Pet Grooming by Debbie Gold

Pawsitively Divine Grooming Silver

Lee Ann’s Pet Salon Bronze

Best Veterinary Clinic

Sun Valley Animal Center Gold

Sawtooth Animal Center Silver

St. Francis Pet Clinic Bronze

Best Place to get a woman’s haircut

The Feathered Flip Gold

Mane Muse Salon Silver

Bloom Hair Studio Bronze

Best Place to get a men’s haircut

The Gem Barber Shop Gold

Mane Muse Salon Silver

5B Barber Bronze

Best Spa

Zenergy Gold

The Spa at Sun Valley Silver

Pure Medical Spa Bronze

Best Manicure/Pedicure

In-N-Out Salon & Nails Gold

The Feathered Flip Silver

Zenergy Bronze

 

Best Facial

Zenergy Gold

The Feathered Flip Silver

Pure Medical Spa Bronze

Best Hotel

Limelight Gold

Sun Valley Lodge Silver

Hotel Ketchum Bronze

Best Property Management Company

My Sun Valley Home Gold

Pioneer West Property Management Silver

Boulder Mountain Properties Bronze

Best Non-Profit Organization

The Hunger Coalition Gold

Mountain Humane Silver

Higher Ground Bronze

Best Bank

Mountain West Bank Gold

D.L. Evans Bank Silver

Wells Fargo Bank Bronze

Best Financial Consultant

Suzanne Hazlett, Hazlett Wealth Management Gold

Shelly Seibel, Edward Jones Silver

Mark Eshman, Mercer Advisors Bronze

Best Title Company

Blaine County Title Gold

Sun Valley Title Silver

Pioneer Title Bronze

Best Architecture Firm

Ruscitto Latham Blanton Gold

Williams Partners Architecture Silver

Farmer Payne Bronze

Best Landscape Company

Webb Landscape Gold

Whitehead’s Landscaping Silver

Clearwater Landscape Bronze

Best Insurance Agency

Wood River Insurance Gold

State Farm Insurance Silver

Sun Valley Insurance Bronze

Best Insurance Agent

Patrick Buchanan, State Farm Gold

Michelle Sandoz, Insurance Specialists Silver

Jack Dies, Sun Valley Insurance Bronze

Best Wedding Planner

Esther Williams, For Such a Time Events Gold

Heather Minor, Heather Minor Events Silver

Amanda Seaward, Absolute Weddings Bronze

Best Childcare Provider

Big Wood Preschool Gold

The Growing Garden Silver

Owl House Bronze

Best Children’s Birthday Party Venue

Sun Valley Bowling Alley Gold

Dollar Mountain Silver

Spirit n’ Motion Athletic School Silver

Wiseguy Pizza Pie Bronze

Best Builder

Lloyd Construction Gold

Lee Gilman Builders Silver

Kearns, McGinnis & Vandenberg Bronze

Conrad Brothers Bronze

Best Interior Designer

Sarah Latham, Latham Interiors Gold

Jennifer Hoey, Jennifer Hoey Interior Design Silver

Elizabeth Ellis Interior Design Bronze

Best Plumbing Contractor

Evans Plumbing Gold

Sawtooth Plumbing Silver

Wilro Plumbers Bronze

Best Roofing Company

Scott Miley Roofing Gold

Bigwood Roofing Silver

Wood River Roofing Bronze

Best Heating and Air Conditioning Company

Thornton Heating & Sheetmetal Gold

High Country Heating Silver

Jon’s Heating Bronze

Best Appliance Repair Company

The Appliance Company Gold

Rocky Mountain Appliance Service Silver

Craig Levitan - At Your Service Bronze

Best Flooring Company

Stromberg Moore Hardwoods Gold

Brennan’s Carpet Silver

Valley Tile & Floor Bronze

Best Carpet Cleaner

Chem-Dry of Southern Idaho Gold

White Cloud Carpet Cleaning Silver

Cross Valley Cleaning Bronze

Best Residential or Commercial Cleaning Service

Valley Maintenance & Restoration Gold

Cross Valley Cleaning Silver

H Property Service Bronze

Best Computer Consulting Firm

weknowmacs Gold

Marco Romero Computer Services Silver

Ketchum Computers Bronze

Creative Edge Bronze

Best Internet Service Provider

Cox Communications Gold

CenturyLink Silver

Starlink Internet Services Bronze

Best Place to get Office Supplies

Business as Usual Gold

Jane’s Artifacts Silver

Copy & Print Bronze

Best Car Repair Shop

Hailey Auto Clinic Gold

Ketchum Automotive Silver

Sun Valley Auto Club Bronze

Best Place to Buy Tires

Les Schwab Tire Center Gold

Sun Valley Auto Club Silver

Nelson’s Auto Service Bronze

Best Body Shop

Valley Auto Body Gold

Impact Auto Body Silver

Perfect Appearance Collision Repair Bronze

Best Private School

Sun Valley Community School Gold

The Sage School Silver

Big Wood School Bronze

Best Company to Work For

Sun Valley Company Gold

Ketchum Kitchens Silver

Zenergy Bronze

PEOPLE

Best Teacher

Nicole Williams, Big Wood School Gold

Brad Stansberry, Hemingway STEAM School Silver

Laura Barnhardt, Hemingway STEAM School Bronze

Best Athletic Trainer

Jeff Conover, Rapid Results Personal Training Gold

Zack Taylor, Peak Fitness Silver

Emily Knowles, Peak Fitness Bronze

Best Yoga Instructor

Cathie Caccia, Zenergy & Gather Yoga Gold

Richard Odom, YMCA Silver

Beth Stuart, IdaYoga Bronze

Best Accountant

Jeff Neel, J. Neel and Company Gold

Peter Becker, Becker Chambers & Co. Silver

Linda Chambers, Becker Chambers & Co. Bronze

Best Attorney

Jim Laski, Lawson Laski Gold

Jill Eshman, J. Eshman Law Silver

Josh Stanek, Stanek Law Bronze

Best Doctor

Dr. Julie Lyons Gold

Dr. Dan Fairman Silver

Dr. Tom Archie Bronze

Best Dentist

Dr. Hillary Whipple Gold

Dr. Scott Featherstone Silver

Dr. Ben Franz Bronze

Best Medical Professional (non-MD)

Nanette Ford Gold

Debbie Garratt Silver

Ashley Brown Bronze

Best Orthopedic Doctor

Dr. Tony Buoncristiani Gold

Dr. Matt Kopplin Silver

Dr. Alison Kinsler Bronze

Best Physical Therapist

John Koth Gold

Karoline Droege Silver

Kyle Sela Bronze

Best Realtor (or team)

Rachel Wolfe Gold

Stephanie Reed Silver

Sue Englemann Bronze

Best City/County Staffer

John Kearney, City of Ketchum Gold

Martha Lichtenberg, Blaine County Silver

Becky Stokes, City of Hailey Bronze

Heather Dawson, City of Hailey Bronze

Diane Shay, City of Bellevue Bronze

Best Local Photographer

Dev Khalsa Gold

Hillary Maybery Silver

Ray J. Gadd Bronze

Best Local Artist

Maggie Shafran Gold

Jill Lear Silver

Melissa Graves Brown Silver

Rudi Broschofsky Bronze

Best Local Athlete

Chase Josey Gold

Hillary Knight Silver

Johnny Hagenbuch Bronze

Chase Josey Bronze

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Scott Acker, SV Animal Center Gold

Dr. Karsten Fostvedt, St. Francis Pet Clinic Silver

Dr. Randy Acker, SV Animal Center Bronze

Best Fishing Guide

Scott Schnebly, Lost River Outfitters Gold

Sean Sullivan, Silver Creek Outfitters Silver

Susanne Connor, Lost River Outfitters Bronze

Best Local Chef

Chris Kastner, CK’s Real Food Gold

Rodrigo Herrera, Vintage Restaurant Silver

Scott Mason, Ketchum Grill Bronze

Andreas Heaphy, Rickshaw Bronze

Best Waiter/Waitress

Alex Jackson, Rickshaw Gold

Crisane Cook, Rickshaw Silver

Jen Terra, Sushi on Second Bronze

Cindy Theobald, Lefty’s Bar & Grill Bronze

Best Bartender

Matt Gorby, The Casino Gold

Kristin Derrig, The Cellar Pub Silver

Dave Penn, The Casino Bronze

Best Barista

George Rizzo, Starbucks Gold

Jacob Frehling, Maude’s Coffee & Clothes Silver

Greg Feldstein, Black Owl Coffee Bronze

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Festival

Trailing of the Sheep Gold

Sun Valley Music Festival Silver

Wagon Days Bronze

Best Annual Event

Sun Valley Music Festival Gold

Wagon Days Silver

Hailey Fourth of July Bronze

Best Free Event

Sun Valley Music Festival Gold

Ketch’em Alive Silver

Hailey Fourth of July Bronze

Best Live Music Event

Sun Valley Music Festival Gold

Ketch’em Alive Silver

Sawtooth Valley Gathering Bronze

Best Charity Event

Wine Auction (SVMoA) Gold

Share Your Heart Ball (Camp Rainbow Gold) Silver

Hero’s Journey (Higher Ground) Bronze

Best Arts Organization

Sun Valley Museum of Art Gold

The Argyros Silver

Sun Valley Music Festival Bronze

Best City to Live In

Hailey Gold

Ketchum Silver

Blaine County Bronze

Who Voted

Male voters    749

Female voters    1,589

Voters under 18    26

Voters aged 18 to 34    494

Voters aged 35 to 54    811

Voters aged 55 to 64    749

Voters over 65    517

Sun Valley residents    164

Ketchum residents    565

Hailey residents    700

Bellevue residents    161

Carey residents    33

Blaine County residents    128

Idaho residents outside of Blaine County    160

Out-of-state residents    418

Student voters    73

Voters with income up to $40,000    135

Voters with income of $40,000 to $60,000    248

Voters with income of $60,000 to $100,000    364

Voters with income over $100,000    838

Prefer not to answer    634

Load comments