DINING

Best Mexican Restaurant

La Cabañita Mex    Gold

Despo’s    Silver

KB’s    Bronze

Best Pizza Restaurant

Wiseguy Pizza Pie   Gold

South Valley Pizzeria   Silver

Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill   Bronze

Best Coffee Shop

Java Coffee & Café   Gold

Hailey Coffee Company   Silver

Maude’s Coffee & Clothes   Bronze

Best Local Coffee Roaster

Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee   Gold

Hailey Coffee Company   Silver

Maps Coffee   Bronze

Best Sushi

Zou 75 Gold

Sushi on Second   Silver

Dang Thai Cuisine   Bronze

Best Asian Cuisine

Dang Thai Cuisine   Gold

Rickshaw   Silver

A Taste of Thai   Bronze

Best Burger

Grumpy’s   Gold

Power House   Silver

Lefty’s Bar & Grill   Bronze

Best Sandwich Shop

Johnny G’s Subshack   Gold

Big Belly Deli   Silver

Perry’s   Bronze

Best Pasta

daVinci’s   Gold

Il Naso Ristorante    Silver

Rominna’s Restaurant    Bronze

Best Bakery

Bigwood Bread Bakery and Café    Gold

Hangar Bread    Silver

Konditorei Bakery and Café    Bronze

Best Bar

The Cellar Pub    Gold

The Pioneer Saloon    Silver

Casino    Bronze

Best Wine Bar

diVine Wine Bar    Gold

Sun Valley Wine Co.    Gold

Enoteca    Silver

CK’s Real Food    Bronze

Best Place to go for a Beer

Lefty’s Bar & Grill    Gold

Grumpy’s    Silver

Sawtooth Brewery    Bronze

Best Place to Watch The Game

Lefty’s Bar & Grill    Gold

Whiskey Jacques’    Silver

Wiseguy Pizza Pie    Bronze

At Home    Bronze

Best AprÈs Ski Spot

Apple’s Bar & Grill    Gold

River Run Lodge    Silver

Grumpy’s    Bronze

Best Family/kid Friendly Restaurant

Village Station    Gold

Wiseguy Pizza Pie    Silver

Limelight    Bronze

Best Caterer

Rasberrys Catering & Bistro    Gold

Cristina’s Restaurant    Silver

The Haven    Bronze

Best Breakfast Restaurant

The Kneadery    Gold

Konditorei Bakery and Café    Silver

Shorty’s Diner    Bronze

Best Lunch Restaurant

Bigwood Bread Bakery and Café    Gold

Perry’s    Silver

Cristina’s Restaurant    Bronze

Best Fine Dining

CK’s Real Food    Gold

Michel’s Christiania    Silver

Vintage Restaurant    Bronze

Best Place for Dessert

Konditorei Bakery and Café    Gold

The Pioneer Saloon    Silver

CK’s Real Food    Bronze

Best “Cheap Eats”

Wrapcity Café    Gold

KB's   Silver

Snow Bunny Drive-In    Bronze

Best “To-Go” Grub  

Wrapcity Café    Gold

KB’s   Silver

Rickshaw    Bronze

Snow Bunny Drive-In    Bronze

Best Salsa

Despo’s    Gold

La Cabañita Mex   Silver

Mama Inez    Bronze

Best Summer Deck/Patio

Lefty’s Bar & Grill    Gold

Warfield Distillery & Brewery    Silver

Bigwood Grill    Bronze

Limelight    Bronze

Best Overall Restaurant

CK’s Real Food    Gold

The Grill at Knob Hill Inn    Gold

The Pioneer Saloon    Silver

Enoteca    Bronze

RECREATION

Best Ski Run

Limelight    Gold

Warm Springs    Silver

Flying Squirrel    Bronze

Best Nordic Trail

Galena Trails    Gold

Harriman Trail    Silver

Billy’s Bridge    Bronze

Best Snowshoe Trail

Galena Trails    Gold

Billy’s Bridge    Silver

SNRA    Bronze

Best Golf Course

Trail Creek at Sun Valley    Gold

The Valley Club    Silver

Bigwood Golf Course    Bronze

Best Gym

Zenergy    Gold

Wood River YMCA    Silver

Gravity Fitness    Bronze

Best Shooting Range

Hurtig Shooting Center    Gold

Sun Valley Co. Gun Range    Silver

Bellevue Gun Club    Bronze

Best River Rafting Company

White Otter Outdoor Adventures    Gold

Far and Away Adventures    Silver

Payette River Company    Bronze

Best Place to go Swimming

Zenergy    Gold

Big Wood River    Silver

Wood River YMCA    Bronze

Best Mountain Bike Trail

Adams Gulch    Gold

Bald Mountain    Silver

Fisher Creek    Bronze

Best Hike

Pioneer Cabin    Gold

Proctor Mountain    Silver

Bald Mountain    Bronze

Best Camping Spot

Redfish Lake    Gold

It’s a Secret    Silver

Alturas Lake    Bronze

Best Place to Walk Your Dog

Warm Springs Dog Park    Gold

Quigley Canyon    Silver

Trail Creek    Bronze

Best Park or Local Garden

Sawtooth Botanical Garden    Gold

Hop Porter Park    Silver

Atkinson Park    Bronze

Best Outdoor Gear Shop

Backwoods Mountain Sports    Gold

The Elephant’s Perch    Silver

Sturtevants    Bronze

SHOPPING

Best Ski/Snowboard Shop

Sturtevants    Gold

PK’s Ski & Sports    Silver

Board Bin    Bronze

Best Bike Shop

Sturtevants    Gold

The Elephant’s Perch    Silver

Backwoods Mountain Sports    Bronze

Best Fishing Shop

Silver Creek Outfitters    Gold

Lost River Outfitters    Silver

Sun Valley Outfitters    Bronze

Best Pet Store

Thunderpaws Pet Shoppe    Gold

Sawtooth Animal Center    Silver

Mountain Humane    Bronze

Best Place to Buy Eyewear

Armstrong-Root Opticians    Gold

Hailey Eyecenter    Silver

Image Eyes Optical    Bronze

Best Place to buy a Gift for a Child

The Toy Store    Gold

Hank & Sylvie’s    Silver

Iconoclast Books    Bronze

Best Women’s Clothing Store

The Wildflower    Gold

Panache    Silver

Girl Friday    Bronze

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Silver Creek Outfitters    Gold

Earls Authentic’s    Silver

Sturtevants    Bronze

Board Bin    Bronze

Best Shoe Store

Ozzie’s Shoes    Gold

Silver Creek Outfitters    Silver

Board Bin    Bronze

Brass Ranch    Bronze

Best Jewelry Shop

Christopher & Co.    Gold

Barry Peterson    Silver

Towne & Parke    Bronze

Best Health Food Store

Natural Grocers    Gold

Nourishme    Silver

Glow Live Food Café    Bronze

Best Wine Shop

Sun Valley Wine Co.    Gold

Atkinsons’ Markets    Silver

Albertsons    Bronze

Best Place to Purchase a Car

Silver Creek Ford    Gold

Wills Toyota    Silver

Subaru of Twin Falls    Bronze

Best Car for the Valley

Subaru Outback    Gold

Ford F-150    Silver

Toyota 4Runner    Bronze

Best Furniture/Home Decor Store

Topnotch Fine Furnishings    Gold

Red Door Design House    Silver

myhouse Furnishings    Bronze

Best Electronics Store

Soundwave    Gold

Audio Innovations/TJ’s Electric    Silver

Chateau Drug    Bronze

Best Gift Shop

Ketchum Kitchens    Gold

Sun Valley Signatures    Gold

Hank & Sylvie’s    Silver

Huck & Paddle    Bronze

Best Consignment Store (Furniture)

The Vault    Gold

myhouse Furnishings    Silver

The Trader    Bronze

Best Consignment Store (Clothing)

Consign Design    Gold

Gold Mine Consign    Silver

Worth Repeating    Bronze

Best Art Gallery

Gail Severn Gallery    Gold

Gilman Contemporary    Silver

Kneeland Gallery    Bronze

Best Hardware Store

L.L. Green’s Hardware    Gold

Idaho Lumber & Ace Hardware    Silver

A.C. Houston Lumber    Bronze

Best Garden Center

Webb Landscape    Gold

Sun Valley Garden Center    Silver

Moss Garden Center    Bronze

Best Florist

Sue Bridgman Florist    Gold

Tara Bella Flowers    Silver

Primavera Plants & Flowers    Bronze

Atkinsons’ Markets     Bronze

Best Pharmacy

Valley Apothecary    Gold

Luke’s Family Pharmacy    Silver

The Drug Store    Bronze

Best Fresh Produce

Atkinsons’ Markets    Gold

Albertsons    Silver

Farmers’ Markets    Bronze

Best Meat Counter

Atkinsons’ Markets    Gold

Albertsons    Silver

The Village Market    Bronze

Mountain Pride     Bronze

Best Place to Buy Fresh Fish

Atkinsons’ Markets    Gold

Albertsons    Silver

Mountain Pride    Bronze

Best Locally Made Product

Sun Valley Mustard    Gold

Bigwood Bread    Silver

5B Honey    Bronze

Best Thrift Store

The Gold Mine    Gold

The Attic    Silver

The Barkin’    Bronze

Best Customer Service

Ketchum Kitchens    Gold

Sturtevants    Silver

Backwoods Mountain Sports    Bronze

BUSINESSES & SERVICES

Best Dog Groomer

Pawsitively Divine Grooming    Gold

Pet Grooming by Debbie    Silver

Lee Ann’s Pet Salon    Bronze

Best Veterinary Clinic

Sun Valley Animal Center    Gold

Sawtooth Animal Center    Silver

St. Francis Pet Clinic    Bronze

Best Place to Get a Woman’s Haircut

Mane Muse Salon    Gold

Bloom Hair Studio    Silver

The Feathered Flip    Bronze

Best Place to Get a Man’s Haircut

The Gem Barber Shop    Gold

Charlie’s Hair & Nail Salon    Silver

Third Floor Salon    Bronze

Best Spa

Zenergy    Gold

The Spa at Sun Valley    Silver

Pure Medical Spa    Bronze

Best Manicure/Pedicure

In-N-Out Salon & Nails    Gold

Zenergy    Silver

Trinh Nail Salon    Bronze

Best Facial

Zenergy    Gold

Pure Medical Spa    Silver

The Spa at Sun Valley    Bronze

Best Hotel

Limelight    Gold

Sun Valley Lodge    Silver

Silver Creek Hotel    Bronze

Best Property Management Company

Pioneer West    Gold

My Sun Valley Home    Silver

The Terra Group    Silver

All Star Property Management    Bronze

Best Non-Profit Organization

The Hunger Coalition    Gold

The Advocates    Silver

Higher Ground    Bronze

Best Bank

D.L. Evans Bank    Gold

Mountain West Bank    Silver

Wells Fargo Bank    Bronze

Best Financial Consultant

Shelly Seibel, Edward Jones    Gold

Suzanne Hazlett, Hazlett Wealth Management    Gold

Dave Logsdon, Wells Fargo Advisors     Silver

Clear Rock Capital    Bronze

Erik Boe, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management    Bronze

Lori Nurge, Stifel Investment Services     Bronze

Best Title Company

Sun Valley Title    Gold

Blaine County Title    Silver

Pioneer Title    Bronze

Best Architecture Firm

McLaughlin & Associates    Gold

Ruscitto Latham Blanton    Silver

Michael Doty Associates    Bronze

Best Landscape Company

Webb Landscape    Gold

Clearwater Landscape    Silver

Whitehead’s Landscaping    Bronze

Best Insurance Agency

Wood River Insurance    Gold

State Farm Insurance    Silver

Sun Valley Insurance    Bronze

Best Insurance Agent

Patrick Buchanan, State Farm    Gold

Jack Dies, Sun Valley Insurance     Silver

Hailee Blomquist-Mintz, Wood River Insurance    Bronze

Best Wedding Planner

Heather Minor Events    Gold

Absolute Weddings     Silver

Londyn & Grey    Bronze

For Such A Time Events    Bronze

Best Childcare Provider

The Growing Garden    Gold

Big Wood School     Gold

Kids Kampus    Silver

Little River Preschool    Bronze

Owl House     Bronze

Best Children’s Birthday Party Venue

Sun Valley Bowling Alley    Gold

Wood River YMCA    Silver

Whiskey Jacques’    Bronze

Best Builder

Lloyd Construction    Gold

Lee Gilman Builders    Silver

Conrad Brothers    Silver

Best Interior Designer

Sarah Latham, Latham Interiors    Gold

Jennifer Hoey, Jennifer Hoey Interior Design    Silver

Allison Connolly, Allison Paige Designs    Bronze

Best Plumbing Contractor

Evans Plumbing    Gold

Sawtooth Plumbing    Silver

Wilro Plumbers    Bronze

Best Roofing Company

Scott Miley Roofing    Gold

Wood River Roofing    Silver

5B Roofing    Bronze

Bigwood Roofing     Bronze

Best Heating and Air Conditioning Company

Thornton Heating & Sheetmetal    Gold

High Country Heating    Silver

Jon’s Heating    Bronze

Best Appliance Repair Company

The Appliance Company    Gold

Rocky Mountain Appliance Service    Silver

Craig Levitan - At Your Service    Bronze

Best Flooring Company

Stromberg Moore Hardwoods    Gold

Brennan’s Carpet    Silver

Valley Tile & Floor    Bronze

Best Carpet Cleaner

Cross Valley Cleaning    Gold

Chem-Dry of Southern Idaho    Silver

White Cloud Carpet Cleaning    Bronze

Best Residential or Commercial Cleaning Service

Cross Valley Cleaning    Gold

Priority One Home Cleaning    Silver

Valley Maintenance & Restoration    Bronze

Best Computer Consulting Firm

weknowmacs    Gold

Marco Romero Computer Services    Silver

Ketchum Computers    Bronze

Best Internet Service Provider

Cox Communications    Gold

CenturyLink    Silver

Safelink Internet Services    Bronze

Best Place to get Office Supplies

Jane’s Artifacts    Gold

Business as Usual    Silver

Copy & Print    Bronze

Best Car Repair Shop

Ketchum Auto, Inc.    Gold

Hailey Auto Clinic    Silver

Sun Valley Auto Club    Bronze

The Car Doctor     Bronze

Nelson’s Auto Service     Bronze

Best Place to Buy Tires

Les Schwab Tire Center    Gold

Sun Valley Auto Club    Silver

Nelson’s Auto Service    Bronze

Best Body Shop

Valley Auto Body    Gold

Impact Auto Body    Silver

Bigwood Body & Paint    Bronze

Best Private School

Sun Valley Community School    Gold

The Sage School    Silver

Big Wood School    Bronze

Best Company to Work For

Power Engineers    Gold

Ketchum Kitchens    Silver

Sun Valley Company    Bronze

PEOPLE

Best Teacher

Jesse Neet, Wood River High School    Gold

Lydia Flynn, Alturas Elementary    Silver

Laura Barnhard, Hemingway STEAM School    Bronze

Phil Huss, Sun Valley Community School    Bronze

Best Athletic Trainer

Zack Taylor, Zenergy    Gold

Jeff Conover, Rapid Results Personal Training    Silver

Kyle Sela, Zenergy    Bronze

Best Yoga Instructor

Cathie Caccia, Zenergy & Gather Yoga    Gold

Richard Odom, YMCA & IdaYoga    Silver

Beth Stuart, IdaYoga    Bronze

Best Accountant

Jeff Neel, J. Neel and Company    Gold

Ken Pierce, Lallman, Felton, Peterson & Pierce    Silver

Ryan Still, Thomas & Johnston    Silver

Linda Chambers, Becker Chambers & Co.    Bronze

Peter Becker, Becker Chambers & Co.    Bronze

Best Attorney

Jim Laski    Gold

Selim Star    Silver

Sam Linnet    Bronze

Best Doctor

Dr. Julie Lyons    Gold

Dr. Dan Fairman    Silver

Dr. Cortney Vandenburgh    Bronze

Best Dentist

Dr. Hillary Whipple    Gold

Dr. Ben Franz    Silver

Dr. Scott Featherstone    Bronze

Best Medical Professional (non-MD)

Nanette Ford    Gold

Debbie Garratt    Silver

Ashley Brown    Bronze

Best Orthopedic Doctor

Dr. Matt Kopplin    Gold

Dr. Tony Buoncristiani    Silver

Dr. Alison Kinsler    Bronze

Best Physical Therapist

John Koth    Gold

Karoline Droege    Silver

Kyle Sela    Bronze

Best Realtor (or team)

Rachel Wolfe    Gold

Sue Englemann    Silver

Anna Mathieu     Silver

Team Badell Jones    Bronze

Best City/County Staffer

Kathleen Schwartzenberger, City of Ketchum    Gold

Mary Cone, City of Hailey     Silver

Steve England, Hailey Police Chief    Bronze

Best Local Photographer

Hillary Maybery    Gold

Ray J. Gadd    Silver

Dev Khalsa    Bronze

Best Local Artist

Melissa Graves Brown    Gold

Lori McNee    Silver

Rudi Broschofsky    Bronze

Best Local Athlete

Karl Fostvedt    Gold

Johnny Hagenbuch    Silver

Chase Josey    Bronze

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Scott Acker, SV Animal Center    Gold

Dr. Randy Acker, SV Animal Center    Silver

Dr. Karsten Fostvedt, St. Francis Pet Clinic    Bronze

Best Fishing Guide

Scott Schnebly, Lost River Outfitters    Gold

Susanne Connor, Lost River Outfitters    Silver

Sean Sullivan, Silver Creek Outfitters    Bronze

Best Local Chef

Chris Kastner, CK’s Real Food    Gold

Scott Mason, Ketchum Grill    Silver

Rodrigo Herrera, Vintage Restaurant    Silver

Sara Janego, Grill at Knob Hill     Bronze

Best Waiter/Waitress

Alex Jackson, Rickshaw    Gold

Crisane Cook, Rickshaw    Silver

Robin Decosta, Vintage Restaurant     Bronze

Best Bartender

Matt Gorby, The Casino    Gold

Kristin Derrig, The Cellar Pub     Silver

Jeremy Scherer, Michel’s Christiania    Bronze

Best Barista

George Rizzo, Starbucks    Gold

Jacob Frehling, Maude’s Coffee & Clothes    Silver

Greg Feldstein, Black Owl Coffee    Bronze

Lizzy Roquet, Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee     Bronze

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Festival

Trailing of the Sheep    Gold

Sun Valley Music Festival    Silver

Wagon Days    Bronze

Best Annual Event

Trailing of the Sheep    Gold

Wagon Days    Silver

Sun Valley Music Festival    Bronze

Best Free Event

Sun Valley Music Festival    Gold

Ketch’em Alive    Silver

Trailing of the Sheep    Bronze

Best Live Music Event

Sun Valley Music Festival    Gold

Ketch’em Alive    Silver

SVMoA Summer Concert Series    Bronze

Best Charity Event

Share Your Heart Ball (Camp Rainbow Gold)    Gold

Wine Auction (SVMoA)    Silver

Dog Days of Summer (Mountain Humane)    Bronze

Best Arts Organization

Sun Valley Museum of Art    Gold

Sun Valley Music Festival    Silver

The Argyros    Bronze

Best Movie Theater

Magic Lantern Cinemas    Gold

Big Wood 4 Cinemas    Silver

Sun Valley Opera House    Bronze

Best City to Live In

Hailey    Gold

Ketchum    Silver

Sun Valley     Bronze

Best Event You Missed Most in 2020

Sun Valley Music Festival    Gold

Ketch’em Alive    Silver

Hailey Fourth of July Festivities     Bronze

Best Modified Events

Sun Valley Music Festival    Gold

Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour    Silver

Oktoberfest    Silver

Hailey Fourth of July Parade     Bronze

Wild Game Dinner (SVSEF)     Bronze

Best Frontline Worker (Non-Medical)

Eddie Archuleta at Albertsons    Gold

Buffie Caldwell at Atkinsons’    Silver

Matt Hansen, Sun Valley Fire Department    Silver

Cathy Swink, Valley Apothecary     Bronze

Julie Youngblood, Sun Valley Fire Department     Bronze

Best Frontline Worker (Medical)

Dr. Deb Robertson, St. Luke’s    Gold

Dr. Terry O’Connor, St. Luke’s    Silver

Dr. Julie Lyons, St. Luke’s     Bronze

Molly Finegan, Nurse, St. Luke’s     Bronze

Who Voted

Male voters    615

Female voters    1,173

Voters under 18    33

Voters aged 18 to 34    444

Voters aged 35 to 54    617

Voters aged 55 to 64    300

Voters over 65    396

Sun Valley residents    146

Ketchum residents    395

Hailey residents    573

Bellevue residents    164

Carey residents    12

Blaine County residents    87

Idaho residents outside of Blaine County    119

Out-of-state residents    293

Student voters    78

Voters with income up to $40,000    181

Voters with income of $40,000 to $60,000    190

Voters with income of $60,000 to $100,000    337

Voters with income over $100,000    462

