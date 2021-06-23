Best Dog Groomer
Pawsitively Divine Grooming Gold
Pet Grooming by Debbie Silver
Lee Ann’s Pet Salon Bronze
Best Veterinary Clinic
Sun Valley Animal Center Gold
Sawtooth Animal Center Silver
St. Francis Pet Clinic Bronze
Best Place to Get a Woman’s Haircut
Mane Muse Salon Gold
Bloom Hair Studio Silver
The Feathered Flip Bronze
Best Place to Get a Man’s Haircut
The Gem Barber Shop Gold
Charlie’s Hair & Nail Salon Silver
Third Floor Salon Bronze
Best Spa
Zenergy Gold
The Spa at Sun Valley Silver
Pure Medical Spa Bronze
Best Manicure/Pedicure
In-N-Out Salon & Nails Gold
Zenergy Silver
Trinh Nail Salon Bronze
Best Facial
Zenergy Gold
Pure Medical Spa Silver
The Spa at Sun Valley Bronze
Best Hotel
Limelight Gold
Sun Valley Lodge Silver
Silver Creek Hotel Bronze
Best Property Management Company
Pioneer West Gold
My Sun Valley Home Silver
The Terra Group Silver
All Star Property Management Bronze
Best Non-Profit Organization
The Hunger Coalition Gold
The Advocates Silver
Higher Ground Bronze
Best Bank
D.L. Evans Bank Gold
Mountain West Bank Silver
Wells Fargo Bank Bronze
Best Financial Consultant
Shelly Seibel, Edward Jones Gold
Suzanne Hazlett, Hazlett Wealth Management Gold
Dave Logsdon, Wells Fargo Advisors Silver
Clear Rock Capital Bronze
Erik Boe, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management Bronze
Lori Nurge, Stifel Investment Services Bronze
Best Title Company
Sun Valley Title Gold
Blaine County Title Silver
Pioneer Title Bronze
Best Architecture Firm
McLaughlin & Associates Gold
Ruscitto Latham Blanton Silver
Michael Doty Associates Bronze
Best Landscape Company
Webb Landscape Gold
Clearwater Landscape Silver
Whitehead’s Landscaping Bronze
Best Insurance Agency
Wood River Insurance Gold
State Farm Insurance Silver
Sun Valley Insurance Bronze
Best Insurance Agent
Patrick Buchanan, State Farm Gold
Jack Dies, Sun Valley Insurance Silver
Hailee Blomquist-Mintz, Wood River Insurance Bronze
Best Wedding Planner
Heather Minor Events Gold
Absolute Weddings Silver
Londyn & Grey Bronze
For Such A Time Events Bronze
Best Childcare Provider
The Growing Garden Gold
Big Wood School Gold
Kids Kampus Silver
Little River Preschool Bronze
Owl House Bronze
Best Children’s Birthday Party Venue
Sun Valley Bowling Alley Gold
Wood River YMCA Silver
Whiskey Jacques’ Bronze
Best Builder
Lloyd Construction Gold
Lee Gilman Builders Silver
Conrad Brothers Silver
Best Interior Designer
Sarah Latham, Latham Interiors Gold
Jennifer Hoey, Jennifer Hoey Interior Design Silver
Allison Connolly, Allison Paige Designs Bronze
Best Plumbing Contractor
Evans Plumbing Gold
Sawtooth Plumbing Silver
Wilro Plumbers Bronze
Best Roofing Company
Scott Miley Roofing Gold
Wood River Roofing Silver
5B Roofing Bronze
Bigwood Roofing Bronze
Best Heating and Air Conditioning Company
Thornton Heating & Sheetmetal Gold
High Country Heating Silver
Jon’s Heating Bronze
Best Appliance Repair Company
The Appliance Company Gold
Rocky Mountain Appliance Service Silver
Craig Levitan - At Your Service Bronze
Best Flooring Company
Stromberg Moore Hardwoods Gold
Brennan’s Carpet Silver
Valley Tile & Floor Bronze
Best Carpet Cleaner
Cross Valley Cleaning Gold
Chem-Dry of Southern Idaho Silver
White Cloud Carpet Cleaning Bronze
Best Residential or Commercial Cleaning Service
Cross Valley Cleaning Gold
Priority One Home Cleaning Silver
Valley Maintenance & Restoration Bronze
Best Computer Consulting Firm
weknowmacs Gold
Marco Romero Computer Services Silver
Ketchum Computers Bronze
Best Internet Service Provider
Cox Communications Gold
CenturyLink Silver
Safelink Internet Services Bronze
Best Place to get Office Supplies
Jane’s Artifacts Gold
Business as Usual Silver
Copy & Print Bronze
Best Car Repair Shop
Ketchum Auto, Inc. Gold
Hailey Auto Clinic Silver
Sun Valley Auto Club Bronze
The Car Doctor Bronze
Nelson’s Auto Service Bronze
Best Place to Buy Tires
Les Schwab Tire Center Gold
Sun Valley Auto Club Silver
Nelson’s Auto Service Bronze
Best Body Shop
Valley Auto Body Gold
Impact Auto Body Silver
Bigwood Body & Paint Bronze
Best Private School
Sun Valley Community School Gold
The Sage School Silver
Big Wood School Bronze
Best Company to Work For
Power Engineers Gold
Ketchum Kitchens Silver
Sun Valley Company Bronze
