} Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best of the Valley

How you voted

  • 0
BOV Logo

Over 1,500 of you took the survey this spring. We combed through and compiled each vote to verify the tally. Now, the results of our 15th annual Best of the Valley Survey are in—finally—and ready to remind you of what makes Blaine County great.

From dining to dentistry, groceries to the great outdoors, read on to discover the finest the Wood River Valley has to offer, as voted by the people who know it best. Wondering where to go to get a great burger, beer or plate of Mexican food? Did your doctor, vet or favorite après spot make the medals? Find out in the following pages—and don’t forget to vote in next year’s survey, which will open in early 2024 at mtexpress.com.

Congratulations to all the winners!

DINING

Best Mexican Restaurant

La Cabañita Mex Gold

Despo’s Silver

KB’s Bronze

Best Pizza Restaurant

Wiseguy Pizza Pie Gold

South Valley Pizzeria Silver

Village Station Bronze

Best Coffee Shop

Java Coffee & Café Gold

Black Owl Coffee Silver

Maude’s Coffee & Clothes Bronze

Best Local Coffee Roaster

Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee Gold

Hailey Coffee Company Silver

Maps Coffee Bronze

Best Sushi

Sushi on Second Gold

Dang Thai Cuisine Silver

Atkinsons’ Markets Bronze

Best Asian Cuisine

Dang Thai Cuisine Gold

Rickshaw Silver

Taste of Thai Bronze

Best Burger

Grumpy’s Gold

Power House Silver

Lefty’s Bar & Grill Bronze

Best Sandwich Shop

Johnny G’s Subshack Gold

Jersey Girl Silver

Big Belly Deli Bronze

Best Pasta

daVinci’s Gold

Enoteca Silver

Il Naso Ristorante Bronze

Best Bakery

Hangar Bread Gold

Bigwood Bread Bakery and Café Silver

Konditorei Bakery and Café Bronze

Best Bar

The Cellar Pub Gold

Casino Silver

Duchin Room Bronze

Best Wine Bar

Roots Wine Bar & Bottle Shop Gold

Scout Wine & Cheese Silver

Sun Valley Wine Co. Bronze

Best Place to go for a Beer

Grumpy’s Gold

Lefty’s Bar & Grill Silver

Sawtooth Brewery Bronze

Best Place to Watch The Game

Lefty’s Bar & Grill Gold

Wiseguy Pizza Pie Silver

Sawtooth Brewery Bronze

Best AprÈs Ski Spot

Apple’s Bar & Grill Gold

River Run Lodge Silver

Grumpy’s Bronze

Best Family / Kid Friendly Restaurant

Village Station Gold

Wiseguy Pizza Pie Silver

Limelight Lounge Bronze

Best Caterer

Rasberrys Catering & Bistro Gold

The Haven Silver

Silver Fox Catering Bronze

Best Breakfast Restaurant

The Kneadery Gold

Konditorei Bakery and Café Silver

Shorty’s Diner Bronze

Best Lunch Restaurant

Bigwood Bread Bakery and Café Gold

Rasberrys Catering & Bistro Silver

Sun Valley Club Bronze

Best Fine Dining

CK’s Real Food Gold

Vintage Restaurant Silver

Michel’s Christiania Bronze

Best Place for Dessert

Konditorei Bakery and Café Gold

CK’s Real Food Silver

Ketchum Grill Bronze

Hank & Sylvie’s Bronze

Best “Cheap Eats”

Wrapcity Café Gold

KB’s Silver

Grumpy’s Bronze

Best “To-Go” Grub

Wrapcity Café Gold

KB’s Silver

Johnny G’s Subshack Bronze

Best Salsa

Despo’s Gold

La Cabañita Mex Silver

Mama Inez Bronze

Best Summer Deck / Patio

Lefty’s Bar & Grill Gold

Warfield Distillery & Brewery Silver

Limelight Bronze

Best Overall Restaurant

Enoteca Gold

CK’s Real Food Silver

The Pioneer Saloon Bronze

RECREATION

Best Ski Run

Limelight Gold

Flying Squirrel Silver

Warm Springs Bronze

Best Nordic Trail

Harriman Trail Gold

Prairie Creek Silver

Quigley Trails Silver

Galena Trails Bronze

Best Snowshoe Trail

Galena Trails Gold

Billy’s Bridge Silver

Sawtooth National Recreation Area Bronze

Best Golf Course

Valley Club Gold

Trail Creek at Sun Valley Silver

Bigwood Golf Course Bronze

Best Gym

Zenergy Gold

Wood River YMCA Silver

Gravity Fitness Bronze

Best Shooting Range

Hurtig Shooting Center Gold

Sun Valley Co. Gun Range Silver

Bellevue Gun Club Bronze

Best River Rafting Company

White Otter Outdoor Adventures Gold

Payette River Company Silver

Far and Away Adventures Bronze

Best Place to go Swimming

Zenergy Gold

Big Wood River Silver

Wood River YMCA Bronze

Best Mountain Bike Trail

Adams Gulch Gold

Fisher Creek Silver

Corral Creek Bronze

Best Hike

Pioneer Cabin Gold

Proctor Mountain Silver

Adams Gulch Bronze

Best Camping Spot

Redfish Lake Gold

It’s a secret Silver

Trail Creek Bronze

Best Place to Walk Your Dog

Warm Springs Preserve Gold

Quigley Canyon Silver

Trail Creek Bronze

Best Park or Local Garden

Sawtooth Botanical Garden Gold

Warm Springs Preserve Silver

Hop Porter Park Bronze

SHOPPING

Best Outdoor Gear Shop

Backwoods Mountain Sports Gold

The Elephant’s Perch Silver

Sturtevants Bronze

Best Ski/Snowboard Shop

Sturtevants Gold

PK’s Ski & Sports Silver

Board Bin Bronze

Best Bike Shop

Sturtevants Gold

The Elephant’s Perch Silver

Backwoods Mountain Sports Bronze

Best Fishing Shop

Silver Creek Outfitters Gold

Lost River Outfitters Silver

Sun Valley Outfitters Bronze

Best Place to Buy Eyewear

VisionSource Gold

Armstrong-Root Opticians Silver

Image Eyes Optical Bronze

Best Place to buy a Gift for a Child

EJ Kids The Toy Store Gold

Hank & Sylvie’s Silver

Mason Et Cadeaux Bronze

Best Women’s Clothing Store

The Wildflower Gold

Panache Silver

Girl Friday Bronze

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Silver Creek Outfitters Gold

Earl’s Authentics Silver

Backwoods Mountain Sports Bronze

Best Shoe Store

Ozzie’s Shoes Gold

Board Bin Silver

Silver Creek Outfitters Bronze

Best Jewelry Shop

Christopher & Co. Gold

Barry Peterson Silver

Towne & Parke Fine Jewelry Bronze

Jensen Stern Bronze

Best Health Food Store

Nourishme Gold

Natural Grocers Silver

Atkinsons’ Markets Bronze

Best Wine Shop

Sun Valley Wine Co. Gold

Roots Wine Bar & Bottle Shop Silver

Scout Wine & Cheese Bronze

Best Car for the Valley

Subaru Outback Gold

Ford F-150 Silver

Toyota 4Runner Bronze

Best Furniture / Home Decor Store

Topnotch Fine Furnishings Gold

myhouse Furnishings Silver

Red Door Design House Silver

Stuhlberg’s Home Furnishings Bronze

Best Electronics Store

Soundwave Gold

Chateau Drug Silver

Audio Innovations / TJ’s Electric Bronze

Best Gift Shop

Hank & Sylvie’s Gold

Country Cousin Gold

Ketchum Kitchens Bronze

Best Consignment Store (Furniture)

Good Riddance Gold

myhouse Furnishings Silver

The Trader Bronze

The Vault Bronze

Best Consignment Store (Clothing)

Consign Design Gold

Gold Mine Consign Silver

Capelet Consign Bronze

Best Art Gallery

Gail Severn Gallery Gold

Gilman Contemporary Silver

Kneeland Gallery Bronze

Best Hardware Store

L.L. Green’s Hardware Gold

Idaho Lumber & Ace Hardware Silver

A.C. Houston Lumber Bronze

Best Garden Center

Webb Landscape Gold

Sun Valley Garden Center Silver

Moss Garden Center Bronze

Best Florist

Sue Bridgman Florist Gold

Tara Bella Flowers Silver

Hank & Sylvie’s Bronze

Best Pharmacy

Valley Apothecary Gold

Luke’s Family Pharmacy Silver

The Drug Store at Hailey Atkinsons’ Bronze

Best Fresh Produce

Atkinsons’ Markets Gold

Albertsons Silver

Farmers’ Markets Bronze

Best Meat Counter

Atkinsons’ Markets Gold

Albertsons Silver

The Village Market Bronze

Best Place to Buy Fresh Fish

Atkinsons’ Markets Gold

Albertsons Silver

Mountain Pride Bronze

Best Locally Made Product

Sun Valley Mustard Gold

Hangar Bread Silver

Red Barn Granola Bronze

Best Thrift Store

The Gold Mine Gold

The Attic Silver

The Barkin’ Bronze

Best Customer Service

Ketchum Kitchens Gold

Sturtevants Silver

Silver Creek Outfitters Bronze

BUSINESSES & SERVICES

Best Dog Groomer

Pet Grooming by Debbie Gold

Four Paws Grooming Silver

Lee Ann’s Pet Salon Bronze

Best Veterinary Clinic

Sun Valley Animal Center Gold

Sawtooth Animal Center Silver

St. Francis Pet Clinic Bronze

Best Place to get a woman’s haircut

The Feathered Flip Gold

Mane Muse Salon Silver

Third Floor Salon Bronze

Best Place to get a men’s haircut

Mane Muse Salon Gold

The Gem Barber Shop Silver

5B Barber Bronze

Best Spa

Zenergy Gold

The Spa at Sun Valley Silver

Pure Medical Spa Bronze

Best Manicure / Pedicure

In-N-Out Salon & Nails Gold

The Feathered Flip Silver

Zenergy Bronze

Best Facial

Zenergy Gold

The Feathered Flip Silver

The Spa at Sun Valley Bronze

Best Hotel

Limelight Gold

Sun Valley Lodge Silver

Knob Hill Inn Bronze

Best Property Management Company

My Sun Valley Home Gold

Boulder Mountain Properties Silver

Pioneer West Property Management Bronze

Best Non-Profit Organization

The Hunger Coalition Gold

The Advocates Silver

Mountain Humane Bronze

Best Bank

D.L. Evans Bank Gold

Mountain West Bank Silver

Zions Bank Bronze

Best Financial Consultant

Suzanne Hazlett, Hazlett Wealth Management Gold

Shelly Seibel, Edward Jones Silver

Lori Nurge, Stifel Silver

Mark Eshman, Mercer Advisors Bronze

Best Title Company

Sun Valley Title Gold

Pioneer Title Silver

Blaine County Title Bronze

Best Mortgage Company

Harris Mortgage Gold

Mortgage Solutions Silver

Guaranteed Rate Bronze

Best Architecture Firm

Ruscitto Latham Blanton Gold

Farmer Payne Gold

Williams Partners Architecture Silver

McLaughlin & Associates Architects Bronze

Best Landscape Company

Webb Landscape Gold

Whitehead’s Landscaping Silver

Native Evergreen Landscapes Silver

Clearwater Landscape Bronze

Best Insurance Agency

Wood River Insurance Gold

State Farm Insurance Silver

Insurance Specialists Bronze

Best Insurance Agent

Michelle Sandoz, Insurance Specialists Gold

Patrick Buchanan, State Farm Silver

Jack Dies, Sun Valley Insurance Bronze

Best Wedding Planner

Heather Minor, Heather Minor Events Gold

Amanda Seaward, Absolute Weddings Silver

Taylor Holden, Londyn & Grey Events Bronze

Taylor Sturges, Taylor’d Events Bronze

Best Childcare Provider

Big Wood Preschool Gold

The Growing Garden Silver

Little River Preschool Bronze

Best Builder

Lloyd Construction Gold

Lee Gilman Builders Silver

Conrad Brothers Bronze

Best Interior Design firm

Elizabeth Ellis Interior Design Gold

Jennifer Hoey Interior Design Silver

Latham Interiors Bronze

Best Plumbing Contractor

Evans Plumbing Gold

Sawtooth Plumbing Silver

Wilro Plumbers Bronze

Best Roofing Company

Scott Miley Roofing Gold

Wood River Roofing Silver

Cueva Elk Roofing Bronze

Best Heating and Air Conditioning Company

Thornton Heating & Sheetmetal Gold

High Country Heating Silver

Jon’s Heating Bronze

Best Appliance Repair Company

The Appliance Company Gold

Rocky Mountain Appliance Service Silver

Valley Appliance Bronze

Best Flooring Company

Stromberg Moore Hardwoods Gold

Brennan’s Carpet Silver

Sun Valley Rug and Tile Silver

Espinoza Flooring Bronze

Best Carpet Cleaner

White Cloud Carpet Cleaning Gold

Chem-Dry of Southern Idaho Silver

ServiceMaster Recovery by C2C Restoration Bronze

Best Computer Consulting Firm

The Creative Edge #weknowmacs Gold

Marco Romero Computer Services Silver

Ketchum Computers Bronze

Best Internet Service Provider

Cox Communications Gold

Starlink Internet Services Silver

CenturyLink Bronze

Best Place to get Office Supplies

Jane’s Artifacts Gold

Business as Usual Silver

Copy & Print Bronze

Best Car Repair Shop

Hailey Auto Clinic Gold

Sun Valley Auto Club Silver

Nelson’s Auto Service & Quick Lube Bronze

Best Place to Buy Tires

Les Schwab Tire Center Gold

Ketchum Auto Silver

Nelson’s Auto Service & Quick Lube Silver

One Stop Auto Bronze

Hailey Auto Clinic Bronze

Best Body Shop

Valley Auto Body Gold

Impact Auto Body Silver

Bennyz Rod Shop Bronze

Best Private School

The Sage School Gold

Sun Valley Community School Silver

Big Wood School Bronze

Best Company to Work For

Zenergy Gold

Power Engineers Silver

Sun Valley Company Bronze

PEOPLE

Best Teacher

Laura Barnhardt, Hemingway STEAM School Gold

Pat Owen, Syringa Mountain School Gold

Jesse Neet, Wood River High School Gold

Anika Berry, Pioneer Montessori School Silver

Ross Parsons, Hemingway STEAM School Bronze

Best Athletic Trainer

Jeff Conover, Rapid Results Personal Training Gold

Hayden Burdge, Rapid Results Personal Training Silver

Emily Knowles, Peak Fitness Bronze

Best Yoga Instructor

Richard Odom, YMCA Gold

Cathie Caccia, Zenergy & Gather Yoga Silver

Tenner Rogers, Flourish Bronze

Sarah Murphy, IdaYoga Bronze

Best Accountant

Jeff Neel, J. Neel and Company Gold

Amy Elle, Becker Chambers & Co. Silver

Ryan Still, Becker Chambers & Co. Bronze

Best Attorney

Jill Eshman, J. Eshman Law Gold

Josh Stanek, Stanek Law Silver

Jim Laski, Lawson Laski Bronze

Best Doctor

Dr. Julie Lyons Gold

Dr. Cortney Vandenburg Silver

Dr. Dan Fairman Bronze

Best Dentist

Dr. Hillary Whipple Gold

Dr. Scott Featherstone Silver

Dr. Ben Franz Bronze

Best Medical Professional (non-MD)

Ashley Brown Gold

Debbie Garratt Silver

Emily Karassik Silver

Nanette Ford Bronze

Best Orthopedic Doctor

Dr. Matt Kopplin Gold

Dr. Tony Buoncristiani Silver

Dr. Alison Kinsler Bronze

Best Physical Therapist

John Koth Gold

Karoline Droege Silver

Kyle Sela Bronze

Best Realtor (or team)

Rachel Wolfe, Windermere Gold

Aaron Hill, Keller Williams Silver

Anna Mathieu, Windermere Bronze

Best City / County Staffer

Juerg Stauffacher, City of Ketchum Gold

Lisa Horowitz, City of Hailey Silver

Becky Stokes, City of Hailey Bronze

Morgan Landers, City of Ketchum Bronze

Best Local Photographer

Dev Khalsa Gold

Hillary Maybery Silver

Asia Packer Bronze

Best Local Artist

Melissa Graves Brown Gold

Rudi Broschofsky Silver

Jodi Stejer Bronze

Best Local Athlete

Chase Josey Gold

Peter Wolter Silver

Karl Fotvedt Bronze

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Scott Acker, Sun Valley Animal Center Gold

Dr. Karsten Fostvedt, St. Francis Pet Clinic Silver

Dr. Randy Acker, Sun Valley Animal Center Bronze

Best Fishing Guide

Scott Schnebly, Lost River Outfitters Gold

Susanne Connor, Lost River Outfitters Silver

Sean Sullivan, Silver Creek Outfitters Bronze

Best Local Chef

Chris Kastner, CK’s Real Food Gold

Rodrigo Herrera, Vintage Restaurant Silver

Jesse Sheue, The Covey Bronze

Best Waiter/Waitress

Crisane Cook, Rickshaw Gold

Kevin Ware, Tundra Silver

Alex Jackson, Rickshaw Silver

Rick Ward, The Sawtooth Club Bronze

Best Bartender

Matt Gorby, The Casino Gold

Brian Shea, The Roundhouse Silver

Kristin Derrig, The Cellar Pub Bronze

Best Barista

George Rizzo, Starbucks Gold

Jacob Frehling, Maude’s Coffee & Clothes Silver

Greg Feldstein, Black Owl Coffee Bronze

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Festival

Trailing of the Sheep Gold

Sun Valley Music Festival Silver

Sawtooth Valley Gathering Bronze

Best Annual Event

Trailing of the Sheep Gold

Wagon Days Silver

Sun Valley Music Festival Bronze

Best Free Event

Sun Valley Music Festival Gold

Ketch’em Alive Silver

Wagon Days Bronze

Trailing of the Sheep Bronze

Best Live Music Event

Sun Valley Music Festival Gold

Ketch’em Alive Silver

SVMoA Summer Concert Series Bronze

Hailey Alive Bronze

Best Charity Event

Share Your Heart Ball (Camp Rainbow Gold) Gold

Wine Auction (SVMoA) Silver

Paws Up (Mountain Humane) Bronze

Wagon Days Pancake Breakfast (Papoose Club) Bronze

Best Arts Organization

Sun Valley Museum of Art Gold

The Spot Silver

The Argyros Bronze

Best City to Live In

Hailey Gold

Ketchum Silver

Sun Valley Bronze

Who Voted

Male voters    894

Female voters    1,585

Nonbinary voters    34

Voters under 18    51

Voters aged 18 to 34    530

Voters aged 35 to 54    917

Voters aged 55 to 64    496

Voters over 65    578

Sun Valley residents    188

Ketchum residents    521

Hailey residents    756

Bellevue residents    211

Carey residents    67

Blaine County residents    126

Idaho residents outside of Blaine County    214

Out-of-state residents    487

Student voters    96

Voters with income up to $40,000    134

Voters with income of $40,000 to $60,000    202

Voters with income of $60,000 to $100,000    434

Voters with income over $100,000    964

Prefer not to answer    721

Load comments