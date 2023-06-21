How you voted

Best Dog Groomer
Pet Grooming by Debbie Gold
Four Paws Grooming Silver
Lee Ann’s Pet Salon Bronze
Best Veterinary Clinic
Sun Valley Animal Center Gold
Sawtooth Animal Center Silver
St. Francis Pet Clinic Bronze
Best Place to get a woman’s haircut
The Feathered Flip Gold
Mane Muse Salon Silver
Third Floor Salon Bronze
Best Place to get a men’s haircut
Mane Muse Salon Gold
The Gem Barber Shop Silver
5B Barber Bronze
Best Spa
Zenergy Gold
The Spa at Sun Valley Silver
Pure Medical Spa Bronze
Best Manicure / Pedicure
In-N-Out Salon & Nails Gold
The Feathered Flip Silver
Zenergy Bronze
Best Facial
Zenergy Gold
The Feathered Flip Silver
The Spa at Sun Valley Bronze
Best Hotel
Limelight Gold
Sun Valley Lodge Silver
Knob Hill Inn Bronze
Best Property Management Company
My Sun Valley Home Gold
Boulder Mountain Properties Silver
Pioneer West Property Management Bronze
Best Non-Profit Organization
The Hunger Coalition Gold
The Advocates Silver
Mountain Humane Bronze
Best Bank
D.L. Evans Bank Gold
Mountain West Bank Silver
Zions Bank Bronze
Best Financial Consultant
Suzanne Hazlett, Hazlett Wealth Management Gold
Shelly Seibel, Edward Jones Silver
Lori Nurge, Stifel Silver
Mark Eshman, Mercer Advisors Bronze
Best Title Company
Sun Valley Title Gold
Pioneer Title Silver
Blaine County Title Bronze
Best Mortgage Company
Harris Mortgage Gold
Mortgage Solutions Silver
Guaranteed Rate Bronze
Best Architecture Firm
Ruscitto Latham Blanton Gold
Farmer Payne Gold
Williams Partners Architecture Silver
McLaughlin & Associates Architects Bronze
Best Landscape Company
Webb Landscape Gold
Whitehead’s Landscaping Silver
Native Evergreen Landscapes Silver
Clearwater Landscape Bronze
Best Insurance Agency
Wood River Insurance Gold
State Farm Insurance Silver
Insurance Specialists Bronze
Best Insurance Agent
Michelle Sandoz, Insurance Specialists Gold
Patrick Buchanan, State Farm Silver
Jack Dies, Sun Valley Insurance Bronze
Best Wedding Planner
Heather Minor, Heather Minor Events Gold
Amanda Seaward, Absolute Weddings Silver
Taylor Holden, Londyn & Grey Events Bronze
Taylor Sturges, Taylor’d Events Bronze
Best Childcare Provider
Big Wood Preschool Gold
The Growing Garden Silver
Little River Preschool Bronze
Best Builder
Lloyd Construction Gold
Lee Gilman Builders Silver
Conrad Brothers Bronze
Best Interior Design firm
Elizabeth Ellis Interior Design Gold
Jennifer Hoey Interior Design Silver
Latham Interiors Bronze
Best Plumbing Contractor
Evans Plumbing Gold
Sawtooth Plumbing Silver
Wilro Plumbers Bronze
Best Roofing Company
Scott Miley Roofing Gold
Wood River Roofing Silver
Cueva Elk Roofing Bronze
Best Heating and Air Conditioning Company
Thornton Heating & Sheetmetal Gold
High Country Heating Silver
Jon’s Heating Bronze
Best Appliance Repair Company
The Appliance Company Gold
Rocky Mountain Appliance Service Silver
Valley Appliance Bronze
Best Flooring Company
Stromberg Moore Hardwoods Gold
Brennan’s Carpet Silver
Sun Valley Rug and Tile Silver
Espinoza Flooring Bronze
Best Carpet Cleaner
White Cloud Carpet Cleaning Gold
Chem-Dry of Southern Idaho Silver
ServiceMaster Recovery by C2C Restoration Bronze
Best Computer Consulting Firm
The Creative Edge #weknowmacs Gold
Marco Romero Computer Services Silver
Ketchum Computers Bronze
Best Internet Service Provider
Cox Communications Gold
Starlink Internet Services Silver
CenturyLink Bronze
Best Place to get Office Supplies
Jane’s Artifacts Gold
Business as Usual Silver
Copy & Print Bronze
Best Car Repair Shop
Hailey Auto Clinic Gold
Sun Valley Auto Club Silver
Nelson’s Auto Service & Quick Lube Bronze
Best Place to Buy Tires
Les Schwab Tire Center Gold
Ketchum Auto Silver
Nelson’s Auto Service & Quick Lube Silver
One Stop Auto Bronze
Hailey Auto Clinic Bronze
Best Body Shop
Valley Auto Body Gold
Impact Auto Body Silver
Bennyz Rod Shop Bronze
Best Private School
The Sage School Gold
Sun Valley Community School Silver
Big Wood School Bronze
Best Company to Work For
Zenergy Gold
Power Engineers Silver
Sun Valley Company Bronze
