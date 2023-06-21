} Skip to main content
Best of the Valley

Homegrown beauty

Expert advice on landscaping in the Wood River Valley

Whitehead Landscaping

Whitehead's Landscaping cultivates a range of native plants at the company’s tree farm.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Living on the boundary of high desert steppe and mountain eco-zones presents specific challenges and rewards for do-it-yourself landscapers. To help you get the most out of your garden, we asked some of this year’s Best of the Valley award winners for a few tips and tricks on getting started—or reinventing—your home landscapes.

Native Evergreen Landscapes co-owner and landscape architect Mark Spencer said his company focuses on the use of endemic vegetation. He said revegetation of existing landscapes can be undertaken in part to reduce water consumption in a drought-prone environment.

“We can take a landscape that used to use 2 to 5 million gallons of water per year and can get that under a half-million gallons, and it looks amazing, with flowers, grasses and trees,” he said. “It also looks like it belongs to this environment, more so than the unnatural green ring of lawn around some houses.”

