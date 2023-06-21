Homegrown beauty

Living on the boundary of high desert steppe and mountain eco-zones presents specific challenges and rewards for do-it-yourself landscapers. To help you get the most out of your garden, we asked some of this year’s Best of the Valley award winners for a few tips and tricks on getting started—or reinventing—your home landscapes.
Native Evergreen Landscapes co-owner and landscape architect Mark Spencer said his company focuses on the use of endemic vegetation. He said revegetation of existing landscapes can be undertaken in part to reduce water consumption in a drought-prone environment.
“We can take a landscape that used to use 2 to 5 million gallons of water per year and can get that under a half-million gallons, and it looks amazing, with flowers, grasses and trees,” he said. “It also looks like it belongs to this environment, more so than the unnatural green ring of lawn around some houses.”
To Spencer, Native Evergreen (tied for Silver, Best Landscape Company) has developed a plant pallet over many years that defines the work they do.
“We also have nonnative plants that work well,” he said. “But you see a lot more call for native plants in landscape designs these days, but people don’t always know what that means.”
Truly native species can be gathered based on an inventory of a site.
“We can collect seeds and germinate local species and make an inventory of grasses, including stipa grass, which grows here, but also Idaho fescue and sheep fescue, which were introduced through grazing.”
Spencer said many shrubs like sage, antelope bitterbrush and rabbit brush naturally thrive in the area. There are also variations that add variety. A purple leaf version of native chokecherry, which was introduced, is a popular fit alongside its green cousins. Plenty of serviceberry cultivars can thrive, too.
“You also have a host of native perennials like silver lupine, penstemons, and an antennaria ground cover,” Spencer said, like arrowleaf balsamroot, the bright yellow flowers you see in flower around the valley in the springtime.
Spencer grows many plants species at his own home, testing varieties that the company might put to use for clients.
“I am a plant collector and always putting in new things to see if they will thrive, including native and non-native species. I can learn from my own garden. I’ve learned that voles love echinacea, but non-native echinacea species are more susceptible to them. Many non-native plants become winter food for animals.”
Seasonal fluctuations in the environment can also have an impact.
“This last winter was so hard on everything,” he said. “You see a lot of tree burn across the West, from very cold temperatures and little thawing, which keeps trees from up-taking water. The second factor is a month or two of additional snow on the ground, which causes extended reflection of the sun from the snow.”
Mary Whitehead and her husband Gunnar have run Whitehead Landscaping (tied for Silver, Best Landscaping Company) as a family business since getting established here in 1995.
“Back then you needed two or three jobs to get by, and we worked at landscaping after hours,” said Mary, who relocated from New Hampshire nearly 30 years ago. “The biggest challenge is the short growing season. Every year is different, but usually it goes from mid-May to October. This year we had so much snow it’s melted off late.”
The Whiteheads have created landscape features that include everything from waterfalls to rock walls and ponds. They also have a tree farm and sell all kinds of trees, including spruce, aspen, crabapples and chokecherries.
“It’s a big part of our business, and we sell to other landscaping companies as well as using them for our own projects,” Mary said. “We also offer organic compost. At our own home we have a forest of trees, including many apple trees.”
Kirk McGee is the maintenance manager at Clearwater Landscaping (Bronze, Best Landscaping Company). He said the Wood River Valley provides a diversity of timing challenges among the company’s many clients.
“There are microclimates in the valley,” McGee said. “Elkhorn in Sun Valley will get colder in some spots. It can rain all day in Ketchum at times and be sunny in Hailey. There is a 1,000 feet elevation difference between the two towns, which presents its own challenges. But most of the plants you plant in one place will survive in another.”
McGee said the grass is ready to mow in the southern towns of Carey and Bellevue when it is just emerging in Ketchum. He needs to keep up with local conditions for the weekly maintenance schedule of mowing deadheading flowers, weeding and pruning trees.
“There seems to be something to do weekly throughout the summer at majority of our sites,” he said. “What separates us from other companies is that we respond within 24 hours, and we keep our equipment no longer than three to five years to rid ourselves of downtime. The biggest challenge these days is in finding quality labor. Some of our construction projects for landscaping designs are booked out through next year, because we rarely say no to work.”
McGee said there has been a call to plant many more evergreen shrubs to replace the yews that were popular 10 years ago but turned out to be poisonous to elk and deer.
In an effort to mitigate water usage, Clearwater Landscapes has been converting some clients’ lawns to artificial turf, a trend he said has been brought to the valley from southwestern regions, like Arizona.
McGee said he has a collection of mugo pines at his home, along with spirea shrubs.
“We also have hydrangeas for flowers and any perennials that come in pink.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In