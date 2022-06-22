The 10 Barrel Brewing Company is an Oregon-based brewer with a number of locally available options. One of them is its cucumber sour, sold in impressive volume at Lefty’s Bar and Grill. On the side of the can is a simple slogan—or maybe it’s a suggestion, or a commandment, depending how you take it: “Drink beer outside.”
This simple idea has been embraced by skiers, bikers, hikers and other outdoor sport enthusiasts since the dawn of time—or, at least, the dawn of brew. In Ketchum, there is no shortage of top-tier outdoor spots to take in a drink. But, this being Best of the Valley, we’re focusing on the cream of the crop, as voted by you, the readers of the Idaho Mountain Express. Here they are, gold, silver and bronze.
Gold: Lefty’s
First place goes to Lefty’s, to no one’s surprise. The post-ski staple has won a number of awards since its inception in 1993, including Best Deck, Best Place to Watch a Game, Best Place for a Beer, and Best Burger. The customers and staff here are one big family, and they’re always looking for new members.
On a recent afternoon in May, bartender Cindy Theobald was holding court on the outside deck when I asked her why people flock to Lefty’s once the sun comes out. She was quick with a reply: “Because all the cool people are here, duh! I’m joking, but seriously, it’s because you can come in here as a tourist and leave as a local.”
Food is reliable and affordable, and, if it’s not too crowded, some wicked games of pool will go down inside between regulars who are as adept at sinking a billiard ball as they are at drinking a beer. On a packed day, the line for drinks can get long, but Lefty’s 24-ounce drafts last longer than your standard 12-ouncer, a nice perk when not a moment is meant to be wasted waiting inside for a beer.
Ed Jacobs called it “the most relaxed atmosphere in town” and “very friendly and laid back” as he sipped a light beer out of his special regular’s mug. Maggie Shearer agreed with him, adding that Lefty’s is “ a neighborhood space where people know each other.” One Ketchumite, who asked to remain anonymous, put it like this: “On dating apps, I ask people if they’re a Grumpy’s person or a Lefty’s person, and then judge them accordingly.”
Lefty’s went on the market this spring, meaning the bar and grill’s future is unclear as it approaches its 30th anniversary. All the more reason to get down to the 6th Street spot and get on the patio. Oh, and order a basket of monkeys. You’ll thank me later.
Silver: The Warfield
Since The Warfield opened its doors in 2015, it has set a new standard for in-house beverage operations in Ketchum. The restaurant doubles as a distillery and brewery, with tons of creative beer, gin, vodka and whiskey options for customers to choose from. Combine that with top-notch food, and you have a great place to spend a summer afternoon. What brings the whole experience together though, is—you guessed it—a stellar top-floor deck.
The Warfield’s deck isn’t quite as large as the other two on this list, but the restaurant makes up for it with great service and even better views. Positioned overlooking the intersection of Main Street and Sun Valley Road, right in the middle of the downtown action, every patio seat offers a fantastic view of Baldy and the surrounding town.
The Warfield menu is creative and fresh. Try the shoestring truffle fries, sweet potato poutine or the cauliflower steak with halloumi and you’ll be sure to go home happy. A small, but efficiently run rooftop bar offers libations at an arm’s reach, so you never have to touch the ground floor—until you’re ready for your nightcap at another one of the downtown bars nearby.
“The happy hour is really good, and the food and drinks are great,” customer Dave Stair said. “Having the bar up here is nice. Overall, this place is amazing.”
The deck doesn’t offer as much shade as the other two, but there are enough umbrellas to cover the table. And, that means there’s nothing to obscure the postcard views.
Bruce Mathwig, dining at The Warfield for the first time, was impressed with the bar, and summed up its appeal eloquently: “It looks nice and it’s right in the center of town. If I were single, 20 years younger, and if it were a weekend, I’d say this is the spot to be.”
Bronze: The Limelight
All three of these decks are great, but The Limelight’s is the most versatile by far. In the mood for a quiet cocktail on a comfortable couch? That can be found here. How about a distraction for your children while you escape for just long enough to enjoy a glass of wine? Corn hole and ping pong to the rescue. There’s even live music five nights a week in the summer, the perfect way to wrap up a warm evening, or kick off a long night.
“Being a mom, I really appreciate how kid-friendly this deck is. And the cocktails are great,” said Tricia Pascoe.
Her coworker Annah Watters agreed.
“This is a great place to come for an after-work drink because of the happy hour and the umbrellas,” she said. “You’re covered no matter what the weather is.”
The Limelight also offers a full-service wait staff that separates it from other spots in town. Don Morrison comes to the Limelight for a beer every afternoon and said it’s largely because of the staff’s diligence. “Whether you’re inside or outside, you have the staff’s attention. I love this place; the views of Baldy are great,” he said.
As we talked, bartenders and waiters moving around us shouted other perks for Morrison to mention. It’s clear the staff enjoys what they do and where they work.
Morrison also praised the umbrellas as a major perk of The Limelight. He said he likes The Warfield a lot, but that sometimes it can get “hot as f--k” in the summer. The Limelight’s kitchen serves up a variety of sandwiches, small plates and pizzas that go perfectly with one of their craft cocktails. Try the crispy Brussels sprouts or pear and prosciutto pizza; they’re both excellent. And if you really want to max out your experience, stay a night at the hotel so you have pool access. The outdoor pool is directly adjacent to the deck, which makes the perfect setting for a summer afternoon.
There are plenty of great decks in town, and it’s a long summer. These three are the people’s choice, but they’re just the beginning of the outdoor options. Regardless of where you try first, go with a smile on your face and some sunscreen in your pocket, and enjoy. ￼
