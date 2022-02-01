The Idaho Mountain Express’ 2022 Best of the Valley survey is now open to voters. The survey will close at midnight on Wednesday, March 2.
Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/svbov22 to cast your votes for the best the Wood River Valley has to offer.
Six sections, covering about 140 categories, are included in the survey. Voters will dictate the best of Blaine County in dining, recreation, shopping, business, entertainment and people. ￼
