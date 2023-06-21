} Skip to main content
Best of the Valley

Grape expectations

Local wine bars offer unique experiences for locals and tourists

The term “wine country” typically calls to mind places like the Santa Ynez Valley or Napa Valley regions of California. But Idaho is home to more than 64 wineries and even more wine bars, with several of them located in the Wood River Valley.

In this year’s Best of the Valley survey, readers of the Idaho Mountain Express highlighted three places to grab a glass—maybe a bottle—after hitting the slopes or hiking the trails. Two shops in Ketchum got readers’ attention: Scout Wine and Cheese and the Sun Valley Wine Company. In Hailey, voters loved Roots Wine Bar and Bottle Shop.

Fortunately, you don’t have to pick just one. Here’s a look at each of the three winners—stop by and see what each has to offer locals and visitors alike.

23-05-24-roots-wine-bar-roland-2.jpg

Chris and Rian Salvatierra run Roots Wine Bar and Bottle Shop.
Sun Valley Wine Co.

Sun Valley Wine Co. offers a wall of tastes for every palate.
Scout Wine and Cheese

The staff of Scout Wine and Cheese at their downtown Ketchum shop.

