Grape expectations

The term “wine country” typically calls to mind places like the Santa Ynez Valley or Napa Valley regions of California. But Idaho is home to more than 64 wineries and even more wine bars, with several of them located in the Wood River Valley.
In this year’s Best of the Valley survey, readers of the Idaho Mountain Express highlighted three places to grab a glass—maybe a bottle—after hitting the slopes or hiking the trails. Two shops in Ketchum got readers’ attention: Scout Wine and Cheese and the Sun Valley Wine Company. In Hailey, voters loved Roots Wine Bar and Bottle Shop.
Fortunately, you don’t have to pick just one. Here’s a look at each of the three winners—stop by and see what each has to offer locals and visitors alike.
Roots Wine Bar and Bottle Shop
Rian Salvatierra calls wine a universal language. It brings people of all backgrounds together. That’s what inspired Salvatierra and her husband, Chris, when they were dreaming of opening their own wine bar back some 15 years ago. They wanted their shop to be a place for community and family.
Those dreams became reality as of last September when the Napa Valley couple opened Roots Wine Bar and Bottle Shop in Hailey.
“We wanted to have a wine bar here back in 2008, but it was a bad time because of the recession,” Rian said. “We moved here to start a family and after we had our first child in 2013, we moved back to Napa.”
The Salvatierras choose the wine selection for their shop primarily through their connections to either the winemaker, landowners and who practice a combination of low-intervention winemaking and sustainable or biodynamic vineyards.
“We want a strong sense of place or terroir,” Salvatierra said. “You can taste the wine that has a unique sense of place, and where the winemaker doesn’t intervene on the natural approach.
“There’s no one that doesn’t like wine,” she added.
Think you’re the exception? You probably just haven’t found the right bottle—and the Salvatierras are here to help. Roots loves carrying labels that have interesting and unique stories behind the bottle or brand, Rian said.
“Wine is always a conversation starter and brought me around the world. I have met some of the coolest people I’ve ever met in this industry,” she said.
Roots is already hosting “Take Over” events where they invite the winemaker or wine representative or sommelier to do a special tasting of the wine they represent. They’ve also done pop-up wine and beer dinners where they pair a label with a five-course meal.
Brittney Pracna recently joined the team as chef. Hailing from Salmon, she has been cooking around the Wood River Valley for the past several years, most recently at The Grill at Knob Hill.
“We are both moms of young kids, working full time, and it’s nice to have her as a partner,” Salvatierra said. “She brings a lot of enthusiasm and creativity to the table, literally. Our menu is seasonal and we use fresh and local ingredients.”
Salvatierra said they are already planning for a variety of spring and summer events. Roots is also launching their wine club, called the Roots Cru. It is a quarterly pick up club that will have other perks.
Roots has a hard close at 7 p.m. everyday so the Salvatierras can have time together as a family.
“Especially post pandemic, we wanted to create a place where we can also have a balance of work and family. We can have our dream careers and still be present for our families.”
Roots Wine Bar is located at 122 South Main St. in Hailey. They are open Tuesday to Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.rootshailey.com.
Sun Valley Wine Co.
Drinking wine as a hobby is what led Jim and Gayle Phillips, along with their daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Dexter McKenzie, to purchase the Sun Valley Wine Company in September of 2021.
“This is our first venture into food and beverage,” Crystal McKenzie said. “However, with the help of our amazing distributors and our own research, we have gained the knowledge we need to help us provide the best service to our patrons on a daily basis.”
Sun Valley Wine Co. has been a fixture of Ketchum since the early 2000s, as well as a favorite place for Gayle and Crystal to relax and bond. Their family has been visiting the Sun Valley area, where they have a home, for more than 30 years. Crystal was a competitive ski racer, and they spent a lot of time in Ketchum and enjoying Sun Valley Wine Co. Even then, McKenzie said she would love to own it one day.
“In 2020 we decided to visit for two weeks, and two weeks turned into four months, and four months turned into let’s sell our house in Washington and start a new life in the mountains of Idaho,” she said.
After purchasing the wine bar, they decided to do a bit of renovation to put their style on the place. It reopened in November of 2021.
“It was a balance of taking a beloved brand and finding new ways to excite everyone who has been a loyal patron over the years,” McKenzie said.
The tangible changes have been increasing the amount of wine they carry for every level of wine enthusiast, from beginners to avid wine drinkers. They also carry a high-end selection of wines locked in their cellar.
“We love the atmosphere, and gathering folks from all walks of life to come and celebrate with us through the vehicle of wine is amazing,” McKenzie added.
As the summer progresses, keep an eye out for tasting events with wineries from all over, she said. And now that the snow is gone, the patio days will return. The Wine Co.’s rooftop deck is a hot commodity, especially when they host live music.
“We intend to have a lot more live music so we can cut a rug and dance the summer nights away,” she said.
Sun Valley Wine Co. is located at 360 Leadville Ave. in Ketchum. Visit their website at www.sunvalleywineco.com.
Scout Wine and Cheese
What was once a dream for friends Dianne Dillingham and Amie Marvel—to have a place to drink great wine and snack on amazing cheeses from all around the world—is now a reality in their business, Scout Wine and Cheese.
The two friends, who specialize in different parts of hospitality, came together to create an inviting space for everyone to gather.
“Scout took us a year of planning to open, and we wanted it to be a place where all levels of wine enthusiasts can enjoy and not have it be pretentious,” Dillingham said.
Scout offers a mix of wines from small family run wineries to larger established producers, as well as beer and non-alcoholic drinks. They also offer cheese selections from the U.S. and Europe, with charcuterie plates and bar snacks to keep everyone happy.
“We really take an open approach to our customers. If they want to talk wine and cheese all day then we are happy to, or if people just want to enjoy a glass of wine and plate of cheese in silence they can do that too,” Marvel laughed.
Both Dillingham and Marvel have a background in hospitality. Dillingham is originally from Texas and got her degree in hospitality and started cooking for bed and breakfasts to various restaurants in Austin and New York. Her love of wine came from discovering eclectic winemakers in California and Europe through small neighborhood shops and bars. Dillingham has also completed certification coursework with the Court of Master Sommeliers.
Marvel built her career at some of America’s best restaurants, from the Greenbriar Inn in Boulder, to Delfina and Bar Tartine in San Francisco, to the (multiple) James Beard Award-winning Link Restaurant Group in New Orleans. After three seasons on organic farms, including a winery on Bainbridge Island and a creamery in Maine, she spent time as a cheesemonger and cheese/wine educator at St. James Cheese Company and Faubourg Wines. She spent a few more years as a buyer for a boutique wine shop in Ann Arbor, then Marvel came to make her home in Ketchum. During her time here she’s developed specialized wine programs for The Covey restaurant and Ketchum Kitchens.
“I wanted to source cheeses that can’t be found at the grocery store, and there are a lot of options in this state,” Marvel said. “We are lucky with what we can get here.”
Scout will have a variety of events during the year from Sunday Supper, bringing in a chef and hosting a wine pairing dinner for a limited amount of guests, to special winemaker tastings
Scout can also help with preparing wine tastings and charcuterie plates for special events at people’s homes or event spaces as well.
The best way to learn about their events is to sign up for their newsletter on the website at scoutsunvalley.com. They are located at 360 East Ave. North in Ketchum. ￼
