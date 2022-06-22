Some of John Kearney’s favorite memories as Ketchum’s Director of Recreation include early morning Zamboni laps on the ice rink, rafting trips down the Salmon River and watching the excitement of schoolchildren playing in a two-foot dump of snow right before Christmas break.
Kearney is our Best City Staffer of the Valley 2022, as voted by readers of the Idaho Mountain Express.
He grew up in the Wood River Valley, and himself took park in local programs.
“What better person to head up the Recreation Department than a former child participant in the rec programs?” said Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley.
Kearney also raised his family here.
“Giving back to the place that has given me so much has only seemed natural,” Kearney said. “There is no better feeling than helping a community strive to its fullest potential. I want to make sure our youth and adults continue to have safe, fun and affordable recreational opportunities.”
He himself partakes in all of the activities this Valley has to offer: skiing, mountain biking, hiking and camping—pretty much anything that gets him in the backcountry.
“It is a magnificent [place] we live in,” Kearney said.
He works closely with the mayor and City Council.
“It is the granddaddy of all recreation programming in the valley,” he said. “We have supported youth and adults for over 40 years.”
During his tenure, he has created and implemented diverse and appropriate programming that appeals to all demographics.
“John has maintained his devotion to the department through his time here. One of his major accomplishments each year is in working with Mother Nature to establish the Christina Potters Ice Rink,” Riley said. “It’s a loved attraction at Atkinson Park and all due to John and the efforts of his team.”
The Christina Potters Outdoor Ice Rink is one of the largest man-made, non-refrigerated outdoor ice rinks in the Northwest.
“My staff does an amazing job of creating such a unique winter activity for all, and it is free,” Kearney said. “Whether you are a first-time skater, hockey player, figure skater or admirer, it is the place to be in Ketchum from Christmas through Presidents’ Day.”
They run a five-week long Park Penguins hockey program with the help of the Sun Valley Suns. Kearney is currently a coach and on the Sun Valley Youth Hockey Board. Hockey has been a large part of his life.
“We aren’t necessarily a ski town anymore,” Kearney said. “I think it is very important to offer a variety of recreation to locals and visitors to our community. Adult and youth hockey has definitely filled that niche.”
No matter the scenario, he wants his department to strive for greatness.
“It is the little things that matter, and our relationships with families, local businesses and other recreational entities is what sets us apart,” Kearney said.
His advice to anyone: “Make sure you spend time with your family and/or loved ones in the mountains.” ￼
