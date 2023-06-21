Editor's Note

My first spring in the valley felt a lot like this last one. Big snow, high water. I was still skiing corn when it came time to sandbag my West Ketchum rental. The place was carved out of time. Floors like bowling alleys scarred from years before, when a black bear broke in the back door. Overmatched heaters failing to keep frost off the pipes. A convenient pond—suspiciously shaped, likely unpermitted—siphoning off a sliver of the Big Wood, and, come spring, swelling by the hour.
One day the river knocked at the door. The next day it let itself in. By then I’d slept six months on a patched air mattress—I told my four housemates I was ready to ride it out of there, wake up by Magic Dam. But a night inhaling exhaust from a crawl-space pump and we called it. Abandon ship.
So we got a bit dramatic, canoeing up to the back door. And we got a little drunk toasting the place. At the bar that evening, we offered up one last cheap cheers to the old house, and, at last, I considered that I had no where else to go. While we sat there word got out. And not long later, my phone started flashing with numbers I didn’t recognize, area code: 208. I had a roof for the night. Soon, I had a lead on a lease. By the summer, I had a home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In