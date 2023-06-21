Best of the best offer some trade secrets

For many of the Best of the Valley winners, the ultimate goal is to teach their customer how to do the job themselves.
This doesn’t just apply to the spots you’d think of—“teach a man to fish” is more than a proverb at Silver Creek Outfitters, this year’s Best Fishing Store. It’s a philosophy common valleywide.
Take La Cabañita, this year’s winner for Best Mexican Restaurant. The restaurant has been using the same salsa recipe—silver in the Best Salsa category—since it was founded in California years ago. When the restaurant packed up and moved to Idaho, the recipe came too. If you want to know how to make one of the valley’s best salsa, just ask.
“The key is the fire roasted tomatoes—that’s where most of the flavor comes from,” said a manager who preferred to remain anonymous. “And, lots of fresh cilantro—that gives it a lot of flavor, too.”
Add a few roasted jalapeños and some spices, and you have a simple but delicious and award-winning salsa that anyone with an oven and a blender can make.
As for stores like Silver Creek or Sturtevants, gold for Best Bike Shop, the methods for teaching their respective arts to customers is well-honed.
Derek Grimes, a Sturtevants employee and bike savant, said that the most helpful thing that bikers in the area can do for themselves is come into the shop and talk to the employees. They have nuggets of info for the Sawtooths that you have to have ridden to know.
“That way you get a personal touch that you don’t get when you just search something on the internet,” Grimes said.
At Silver Creek, manager and guide Stoddard Rowley said the staff has a tried and true method of helping entry level fishermen become self-sufficient experts.
First off, they emphasize training for new staff members. According to Rowley, all of their guides have been certified through an international fly fishing instruction course conducted by the Federation of Fly Fishers, a nonprofit organization.
“Basically, we don’t let anyone guide without having some experience first, from shadowing a few trips before you go out and take your own,” he said. “Learning how to teach casting is one of the most important things to us; the faster we can get someone putting the fly where it needs to be, the more actual fishing they can do and the more catching they can do.”
The goal is to get the fisherman to first rely on the guide, then, eventually, themselves.
“Coming in and saying, ‘this worked for me here, and this didn’t work for me here,’ will help a lot.”
Eventually, the customer will shop for flies without any help, Rowley said.
Meggi Corwin, the head of Sue Bridgman Florists, which took home the prize for best in its category, said there are a lot of good starting points for those who want to stop buying and start planting.
“If you have the ability to grow garden flowers that you can cut out of your pots or your garden beds and start playing with cut arrangements that way, that’s a great way to start,” Corwin said. “Otherwise, just come into a flower shop and ask to go into the cooler and pick loose stems—playing that way is also a great way to get your hands busy with flowers.”
Don’t get it wrong, though, a lot more goes into floral arrangements than meets the eye. The team at Sue Bridgman has more than 100 years of combined experience.
“I think people underestimate the amount of labor that goes into making arrangements. We hold boxes that are around 75, 80 pound boxes of flowers on a daily basis. Some of them have to be cut and put into really hot water, some of them don’t get cut at all, and they get dry stored,” she said.
“It is a very labor intensive process and [it requires] knowledge, it’s not just take these flowers, cut them and drop them in a bucket and they’ll be good to go,” she added with a laugh.
According to these businesses, the finest feeling is seeing the customer light up when they get a taste of the hard work that has gone into the product or service.
“The best thing we hear is, ‘We could drink the salsa!’” the La Cabañita manager said.
Rowley said that, for him, seeing a novice fisherman read the river and the find the fish for the first time is a golden moment.
“Being able to look at a river and say, ‘That pool will have fish,’ is a great moment,” he said.
Grimes said that it’s all about communication.
“Whether it be [about] wheels or shock rebuild, or any bike sales, we try to give it to the customers as clear and concise as possible,” he said.
Rowley reinforced this.
“There are no stupid questions!” he said.
Just make sure to respect the craft, and the land around you, Grimes said.
“Be respectful of where you’re riding,” he said, “Make sure to pack in and pack out, so this place keeps operating as a world-class resort [community].”
Corwin said that she is excited for the summer, when more customers come in for business and with questions:
“We know it’s summer when everyone starts requesting sun flowers.” ￼
