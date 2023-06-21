} Skip to main content
Best of the Valley

Best of the best offer some trade secrets

If you're looking learn, just ask

La Cabañita staff

The staff of La Cabañita’s Ketchum store helped the restaurant with multiple medals in this year’s survey.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

For many of the Best of the Valley winners, the ultimate goal is to teach their customer how to do the job themselves.

This doesn’t just apply to the spots you’d think of—“teach a man to fish” is more than a proverb at Silver Creek Outfitters, this year’s Best Fishing Store. It’s a philosophy common valleywide.

Take La Cabañita, this year’s winner for Best Mexican Restaurant. The restaurant has been using the same salsa recipe—silver in the Best Salsa category—since it was founded in California years ago. When the restaurant packed up and moved to Idaho, the recipe came too. If you want to know how to make one of the valley’s best salsa, just ask.

Silver Creek Outfitters staff

Manager Stoddard Rowley, back left, and the staff of Silver Creek Outfitters hope to get customers out of the shop and onto the river.
Sue Bridgman Florist team

The team at Sue Bridgman Florist brings more than 100 years of collective experience to work.

