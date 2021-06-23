Feathered Flip

Ali Sherbine Ratliffe, owner of the Feathered Flip (Bronze, Best Place to get a Women’s Haircut), styles a customer at her Hailey salon.
Brandon Uhrig, sushi chef at Dang Thai Cuisine (Gold, Best Asian Cuisine; Bronze, Best Sushi). “I enjoy the kind customers, being able to give them delicious food and see their reaction to the taste,” Uhrig said.
Tania Carrillo helps a customer at Perry’s (Silver, Best Lunch Restaurant; Bronze, Best Sandwich Shop.) “We’ve been part of this valley the past 38 years,” owner Keith Perry said. “I’m so glad to have the same customers come back year after year.”
Wolfgang Kuhn at Sun Valley Auto Club (Bronze, Best Car Repair Shop). “I love the Sun Valley Auto Club,” Kuhn said. “I enjoy working on the earliest and the latest cars, especially the 1958 and 1959 Porsches.”
Greg Feldstein (Bronze, Best Barista) and his wife Cara pull shots of espresso at Black Owl Coffee in Hailey.
Adelaide Smithmason greets diners at Enoteca (Silver, Best Wine Bar; Bronze, Best Overall Restaurant).
Silver Creek Outfitters’ Sean Sullivan (Bronze, Best Fishing Guide) works the Big Wood River.
Kayla Anderson, owner of Pawsitively Divine Pet Grooming (Gold, Best Dog Groomer). “It’s super rewarding to know how much the dogs are loved after they get their spa day,” she said.
