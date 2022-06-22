Artist Maggie Shafran began her graduate diploma program on a farm in the English countryside during the height of the pandemic. While there, she was inspired by the flowers blooming.
“It was this desire to capture and keep all these little moments of beauty that were going to go away,” Shafran says. “Flowers bloom and die in cycles.”
The idea of death returns in much of her work.
“It’s ever-present,” Shafran says. “As soon as you start to think about things in-depth, themes of fear or the unknown come up a lot. That can often be connected to death and endings.”
Death is inherent to the symbolism of still life painting, one of her most prominent disciplines. “It’s to remind you of the fleetingness of beauty and life in general,” Shafran says.
Maggie Shafran won the gold for Best Artist in our 2022 Best of the Valley survey.
"Ms. Shafran is an extremely diverse artist—bringing a thoughtful and balanced eye to every medium she approaches,” said Yanna Lantz of Friesen+Lantz Fine Art. “I particularly appreciate the posture and presence of her works. We are lucky to have such fresh, fun and exciting talent in the area."
“Maggie’s passion for art is contagious, and I have watched her encourage a younger generation of Ketchum to engage with local galleries, events, the museum, et cetera,” said Lily Martin of the Gail Severn Gallery. “While the valley may not be metropolitan, it punches far above its weight, boasting an incredibly rich and diverse art scene supported by hard-working visionaries. Independent artists like Maggie bolster this creative community, broaden the spectrum of talent this town has to offer and pave the way for those to follow.”
Sunlight pours into Shafran’s art studio in downtown Ketchum. Sounds can be heard through the open window, wafting in off a drowsy Main Street. She assures me it’s usually much messier. Leaning against the wall, there’s a black and white photograph exploring uninhabited spaces of a Bratz Doll splayed in a dollhouse. Disembodied hands occupy an otherwise empty birdcage. In the bathroom, there's a nude “family portrait” depicting a group of roommates.
“It makes me laugh,” Shafran says. “I like how it looks.”
Her portraits are often of close friends. “There’s a desire to have a foothold in the relationship—a way to meditate on how I feel about the person, what they mean to me,” Shafran says.
She uses different mediums to highlight her subjects' personalities—from collage to colorful paint.
“The medium is very connected to the message,” Shafran says. Large-scale graphite equalizes the plane of viewing, she says, while working in oil has figures come across as fleshy and present.
“An eye is rendered in the same fashion as a leaf in the background—graphite is more of an impenetrable space. There’s something between you and the artwork,” Shafran says. “Oils dissolve that boundary.”
Lately, she has been getting more into photography and plaster casts.
“Photographs are a way to still and preserve a moment. I wanted to take it a step further so I made those casts, put it in a more physical form—a copy of something that used to exist, now it’s existing in a separate form ... That idea of preserving moments, objects, people, which I guess is still connected to death,” Shafran laughs.
Still, across any discipline, her delicate, haunting style is unmistakable.
“It’s impossible to separate myself from the art because it is something I do,” Shafran says. “It reflects what I’m interested in, as well as physically my hand is always in it.”
A fragmented illustration of a disorienting flower bouquet spans the wall, attached by magnetic paint. Each panel tells its own story.
“I’ve improved a lot skill-wise; some of the earlier ones are not as good as the newer ones,” Shafran says. “I haven’t yet decided how it’s all going to come together.”
Working on it since last January, she finally has the sketching portion down.
“That was a big moment,” Shafran says. “This is the longest I’ve spent with a single piece. That is something I am very excited about.”
It started from a digital rendering of a painting by Jan van Huysum from the early 1700s. She wanted to add her own perspective to the Dutch still life artist's work.
Wearing her influences on her sleeve, she has a blog of artists she reveres. While her work is now largely informed by appropriation art—re-contextualizing existing images and common objects to make new pieces—it has not always been that way.
“I’ve always found certain types of art irritating in a way,” Shafran says. “Appropriation art was one of those. It bugged me so much.”
It bothered her enough, in fact, she vowed to find out what exactly makes it art.
“It actually has a serious purpose,” Shafran says. “It makes people think and expand their ideas of what something is.”
In college, she wrote extensively about Robert Longo of the Pictures Generation, a loose movement that came of age in the late 70s and early 80s interested in examining and destabilizing images propagated in the age of mass media.
“He could do that while having a real high level of skill as a maker,” Shafran says. “Some of the contemporary art has that level of thought provocation that is really intriguing, but it doesn’t really hit aesthetically, visually ... he could do both.”
This fall, she will return to England for her studies.
“I’m excited to go back into education. I know there are other artists here, but we don’t all hang out,” Shafran says. “I don’t know why. I think we’re all working in our own little worlds.”
Part of her program includes a series of writings. She isn’t quite sure whether she enjoys explaining her art.
“It’s as much about being able to talk about your work as it is to write about it,” Shafran says. “Putting anything in writing is sort of difficult because that’s how I feel about it on that given day, and it may be less relevant in a week. She quotes critic Jerry Saltz, whose advice was to stop clarifying your art.
“Sometimes, I am really not in the mood,” Shafran says. “Sometimes I could talk about it for hours.”
In terms of how others interpret her work, she knows it’s out of her hands.
“Sometimes they just think it’s pretty, and that’s good enough,” Shafran says. “Sometimes they see something from a totally different perspective, and that’s cool, too.”
Growing up, Shafran moved in and out of the Wood River Valley.
“I’ve definitely always felt very, very connected to the valley,” she says.
Back in high school, she never guessed art would be her profession. At a young age, she was gifted a step-by-step instruction book on how to draw horses. “I was obsessed,” Shafran says.
She holed herself away and drew Pokémon. Her parents supported her pursuit of art.
“I was never particularly coordinated, so soccer was never going to be my thing,” she laughs.
They sent her to art camp. At school, she took lunch breaks in the art room.
“I’ve had it in my life for a long time,” Shafran says. “It’s been important for awhile.”
As she finished her undergraduate degree, she drew a portrait of her stepmom’s chubby dog as a Christmas present. It spread by word of mouth. Soon many people wanted portraits of their pets.
Her dad told her, “You graduated with a degree in art. You can work in a coffee shop and try to get as much art in as you can in your spare time, or you can suck it up and draw dogs.”
As it turned out, many people in this town love their dogs.
“Drawing animals wasn’t my passion necessarily, but being able to make connections with people and help bring joy through artwork I was making was incredibly rewarding,” Shafran says. “It gave me financial freedom and time to work on other projects more inspired by what I wanted to do.”
Her sister helped her build her website.
“I follow a lot of artists who make a career off of Instagram, and I have yet to really crack that nut,” Shafran laughs with a crooked eyebrow.
More than anything, success has allowed her own workspace.
“Getting people in the door and talking to them is very crucial to making money in this town as an artist,” Shafran says.
She exhibits her work in the Gallery Walks.
“For such a small town we have a pretty incredible set of galleries,” Shafran says. “This is home, and I love this community ... I’m always going to be connected in some way. I love my friends here, too.”
On of those friends is local musician Zach Herbert. They have supported each other's art for more than a decade.
"Maggie is a sincere friend and a superbly talented artist," Herbert said. "I think no matter where she was, be it a city or small town, it would take real effort to ignore the glaring talent and craftsmanship in her work. That she chooses close friends as the subjects of many of her pieces says a lot about the kind of human Maggie is. Just as she is a caring and dedicated friend, those traits extend to her process of creating, who and what she paints and the care she puts into how those subjects are depicted."
Besides musicians, Shafran is also close with local event planners, photographers and chefs.
“Art and creativity takes on many forms,” Shafran says. “I think there are a ton of creatives in the valley. The more we could get together the better.”
Though she splits time between multiple locations, she has no plans to leave the Wood River Valley for good.
“I’ve gone and come back a couple times,” Shafran says. “Things change, but also stay the same. I kind of love that about here.”
For her, the sky's the limit.
“Ideally, forever I get to make art and people will want to buy it so I can live and keep making art,” Shafran says. “I don’t have any crazy lofty goals, it’s just about continuing to make work and supporting myself with it.”
