A photo finish

How long is a moment?
Through the power of photography, a moment can last forever. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but that’s not totally accurate—a good photograph transcends language altogether.
The Wood River Valley offers endless photo opportunities: the foaming tide of the Big Wood, a sweltering sunset over Baldy, a skier soaring off a jump, an unassuming elk casually feeding on the side of a foggy highway at dawn.
But its greatest subjects of all are the people. Everyone has a story to tell, if only through a knowing smirk. In photographs, people can’t help but be their truest selves. If there’s a master behind the lens, that doesn’t have to be scary—it can be freeing.
Here, Dev Khalsa, Hillary Maybery and Asia Elizabeth—the best photographers in this valley, as voted on by you the readers of the Idaho Mountain Express—describe some of their favorite photos they’ve taken, in their own words.
Gold: Dev Khalsa
“I am a photographer that loves to photograph people. I love the experience of getting to know people at a deeper level and the challenge of capturing ordinary and extraordinary moments in their lives in a way that helps to share their experiences with others in a real and authentic way and that preserve their memories.
Photography is powerful in its ability to capture moments in time, moments that can transport the viewer to another time and space and can help bring people’s memories to life.
This is a photo that I love because it feels really authentic. I became a photographer because I wanted to use my lens to freeze little moments of realness, to capture people’s experience in a way that when the viewer looks at the image, they can connect with the actual emotional experience of the subject—almost like they could imagine themselves in that person’s place.
To me, it’s really important that a photo captures emotion and this photo really captures the pure joy, wild abandonment and innocence of childhood. The image brings me back to moments in my childhood. Moments of abandon where I felt totally free.
I had a wonderful experience working with this family, who I have gotten to know over the last 10 years, photographing both kids since they were in their mother’s belly.
I wanted to capture the real life of this family. When I got to their house, I noticed a sprinkler set up in the backyard and waited until the light was in just the right spot before I suggested turning on the sprinkler for the kids to play. And then I just waited for the right moment.
The Wood River Valley is a beautiful place with amazing scenery, beautiful clear light, and most importantly, a wonderful community of people who I have the privilege to get to know and photograph.”
Silver: Hillary Maybery
“I feel a strong personal connection to this photo, and it is one of my favorites and left a lasting impression on me. This photograph marked the start of a shift in the direction of my photography. I stopped photographing weekend weddings and developed a stronger passion for photographing images of my friends in the mountains, engaging in outdoor adventures and showcasing the beauty of the rugged terrain here in our Valley.
My photography style is upbeat and bright. It’s not about my gear, but what’s in front of the camera that’s important to me. I’m a people photographer. I will always take pictures.
I went to four high schools, which made me shy, and took photography every semester so I could be in the darkroom during lunch and fell in love with it. Having been to several schools growing up, I became a good observer of people, which I believe helped me to learn how to photograph them.
I moved to Colorado and became a professional snowboarder for about 10 years. During this time, I continued taking pictures of friends and had access to a darkroom while traveling. Eventually, I started taking photography more seriously as a career and moved to Ketchum to assist for David Stoecklein.
I get asked a lot for a photo tips…
You need to learn to see light. Once you see it, you don’t stop seeing it. You can have the best equipment, but it doesn’t matter if you can’t see. This takes time, and the more you shoot, the more you’re ready for anything. And find something that interests you.”
Bronze: Asia Elizabeth
“I would describe my style as a photographer as candid, full of light, warmth and love. Unlike most photographers, I will have you up and moving around during your whole photography session, laughing and creating memories—not just photos.
Photography is such a powerful platform because it allows you to freeze a moment in time. It allows you to freeze a memory and be able to hold onto it forever. I consider myself a candid photographer in most of my work and as such, you can feel the emotion in the images. I love to capture those emotions and that love in an image. I want my clients to remember those feelings, not just the photo itself, when I take their photos.
Photography is an endless world of learning. I love constantly learning and growing.
I have photographed countless weddings in the valley, but no couple truly compared to this one. This couple, their location, their love and their generosity encapsulated to me what the Wood River Valley is all about. As small business owners themselves in the Valley, their wedding was full of supporting small business vendors and being beyond appreciative of each one.
I think that is what is unique about this valley. We are truly a village who love and support each other. We all cheer each other on. Rarely do I see a strong competitiveness that outweighs this support, nor do I ever see a lack of appreciation for the art of photography. This shot will always remind me of that tremendous support in what I do and reminds me of why I love photographing people so much. This couple, therefore this shot, will always be a reminder to me of how much I love the people of the Wood River Valley and capturing their love.
It is an absolute honor to be a photographer in the Wood River Valley and to have, what I consider, the best clients. I have gained countless relationships through my business. Without amazing clients, I wouldn’t be where I am today. My gratitude is unmatched.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In