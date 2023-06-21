} Skip to main content
Best of the Valley

A photo finish

How long is a moment?

Through the power of photography, a moment can last forever. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but that’s not totally accurate—a good photograph transcends language altogether.

The Wood River Valley offers endless photo opportunities: the foaming tide of the Big Wood, a sweltering sunset over Baldy, a skier soaring off a jump, an unassuming elk casually feeding on the side of a foggy highway at dawn.

Dev Khalsa photograph
Dev Khalsa portrait

Photo courtesy of devkhalsaphotography.com
Hillary Mayberry photo

Bellevue native Harlee Manning goes out on a hunting excursion.
Hillary Maybery portrait

Photo courtesy of Hillary Maybery
Asia Elizabeth photo

Parker and Katja Morris pose for a wedding photo
Asia Elizabeth Portrait

Photo courtesy of Asia Elizabeth

