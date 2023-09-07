In true small town fashion, Bellevue celebrated Labor Day with a parade and party at Memorial Park on Monday, Sept. 4.

Traffic was diverted through the residential streets as more than 20 entries traveled down state Highway 75 in Bellevue. To kick off the parade, local police and fire vehicles blared their sirens and officers and firefighters threw out gobs of candy to the eagerly waiting children lining the street. The Carey Rural Fire tanker rolled through town as well.

Following the sirens, several classic cars carried members of the Anderson family who were honored as Grand Marshals for this year’s parade.

