In true small town fashion, Bellevue celebrated Labor Day with a parade and party at Memorial Park on Monday, Sept. 4.
Traffic was diverted through the residential streets as more than 20 entries traveled down state Highway 75 in Bellevue. To kick off the parade, local police and fire vehicles blared their sirens and officers and firefighters threw out gobs of candy to the eagerly waiting children lining the street. The Carey Rural Fire tanker rolled through town as well.
Following the sirens, several classic cars carried members of the Anderson family who were honored as Grand Marshals for this year’s parade.
Lexie, the matriarch, has been participating in the Labor Day celebrations up and down the Wood River Valley with the Old Frontier Gang for over 50 years, riding in a Yellowstone National Park postal coach from the 1880s.
Larry and Lexie Anderson moved their family to the Wood River Valley in 1972 when they started a paving business, Anderson Asphalt, with $3,000 dollars. The company has grown and thrived, along with their family, over the past 51 Years.
This iconic Bellevue family has produced firefighters, musicians, hairdressers, local businesspeople and martial artists, employing over 50 people in the valley throughout the years.
The Anderson family, four generations strong, includes children Lori, Lisa, Lowell and Lee. They, in turn, have raised kids, Tim Swaner, Mayson Sheppard, Andrew Sheppard, Celeste Cortum, Elias, Laird, Lola, Storm, Amelia and Bear. The list keeps growing with great grandkids, Lincoln, Raleigh, Felix, Hazel and Arlo.
“Feeling very thankful and grateful that my family was chosen to be honored as the Grand Marshals for the Labor Day Parade. Blessed to have grown up in such a small, wonderful community like Bellevue,” wrote Lee Anderson on his social media page.
Anderson has owned Anderson’s USA Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Bellevue for 11 years and has been been involved in the sport since 1988 when his brother introduced him to it. He learned in Brazil from the legendary Gracie family, the pioneers of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
“The Labor Day event is a great opportunity to give back to the community and celebrate the holiday and engage with one another,” said newly appointed Mayor Chris Johnson. ￼
Express staff writer Tony Evans contributed to this story.
