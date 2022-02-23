It’s never too early to start planning for a spring garden.
That’s why this Thursday, Feb. 24, local arborist Linda Ries will speak about “The Art of Fruit Tree Pruning” online through the Hailey Public Library at 5:30 p.m.
Ries will describe when and how to prune different types of fruit trees to promot strong branch structure and increase fruit size.
“As winter gives way to spring, many gardeners know it’s time to get out and prune fruit trees so they’re more productive come summertime,” the Hailey Public Library’s Programs and Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher said. “Correct pruning can make a huge difference. Linda is a highly qualified arborist with extensive experience working with fruit trees in community settings.”
Ries is currently chair of the Hailey Tree Committee, serving since 2015. She was once the community forester for the Sawtooth National Forest. Back in the 1990s, she started the Native Plant Arboretum, located near the intersection of the bike path and Fox Acres Road in Hailey.
To RSVP, email Fletcher at kristin.fletcher@ haileypubliclibrary.org. ￼
